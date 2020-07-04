Would you like to try this healthy, spicy bake?

Whether work from home or not, weekends call for some fun times. If you want to make the best of your weekend mood, try baking something different, which you have not tried before. And what if we tell you that we have the perfect recipe that you would love to try. In the season for immunity boosters, we have a special turmeric-peppercorn bake. Take a look at the interesting take on break from chef Vicky Ratnani that recently caught our attention.
This is what he had to say.
“Piperine in the black pepper helps with the absorption of curcumin – the active ingredient of turmeric and thus the bread is called #XBread,” remarked chef Ratnani.
The X Bread
View this post on Instagram
Piperine in the black pepper helps with the absorption of cucurmin – the active ingredient of Turmeric And Thus this Bread is called #XBread The X Bread ….. All purpose Flour 150g Flour X 200g Turmeric 8g Black pepper 8g Yeast 2.5 g Sugar pinch Water 275 ml Salt 9g Olive oil 15ml Dissolve the yeast in water, salt, sugar and let it stand for 2 minutes.. you will see a few tiny bubbles . Add the liquid slowly into the flours and mix untill dough stretches by bubble gum Pout the dough into a greased baking dish. Proof the bread for 2 hours . Preheat the oven to 210 C Bake for 55 minutes You will have to watch and maybe turn the tray depends on the oven. I have a small oven at home where I bake , nothing fancy as I have been only doing roasts and other grills in the oven. New to baking but loving it so much After taking it out, brush turmeric and coriander seed flavoured olive oil #turmeric #blackpepper #organic #wholewheat #flour #flourpower #corianderseeds #oliveoil #cleanfood #cooking #vickyratnani #vickythegastronaut #shotoniphone11pro #wakeandbake #session #lockdowncooking #lockdowndiaries #staysafe #gourmetgyanbyvicky #passion #love #pride #cheflife #chefsofinstagram
Ingredients
150g – All purpose flour
200g – Flour X or Whole Wheat Flour
8g – Turmeric
8g – Black pepper
2.5g – Yeast
A pimch – Sugar
275ml – Water
9g – Salt
15ml – Olive oil
Method
*Dissolve the yeast in water, salt, sugar and let it stand for two minutes. A few tiny bubbles will be visible.
*Add the liquid slowly into the flours and mix until dough stretches like bubble gum.
*Pour the dough into a greased baking dish.
*Proof the bread for two hours.
*Preheat the oven to 210 C.
*Bake for 55 minutes.
*After taking it out, brush turmeric and coriander seed flavoured olive oil.
Pro tips
You will have to watch and maybe turn the tray. It depends on the oven capacity.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.