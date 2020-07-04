Would you like to try this healthy, spicy bake?

Try out this easy recipe from chef Vicky Ratnani. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram) Try out this easy recipe from chef Vicky Ratnani. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram)

Whether work from home or not, weekends call for some fun times. If you want to make the best of your weekend mood, try baking something different, which you have not tried before. And what if we tell you that we have the perfect recipe that you would love to try. In the season for immunity boosters, we have a special turmeric-peppercorn bake. Take a look at the interesting take on break from chef Vicky Ratnani that recently caught our attention.

This is what he had to say.

“Piperine in the black pepper helps with the absorption of curcumin – the active ingredient of turmeric and thus the bread is called #XBread,” remarked chef Ratnani.

The X Bread

Ingredients

150g – All purpose flour

200g – Flour X or Whole Wheat Flour

8g – Turmeric

8g – Black pepper

2.5g – Yeast

A pimch – Sugar

275ml – Water

9g – Salt

15ml – Olive oil

Method

*Dissolve the yeast in water, salt, sugar and let it stand for two minutes. A few tiny bubbles will be visible.

*Add the liquid slowly into the flours and mix until dough stretches like bubble gum.

*Pour the dough into a greased baking dish.

*Proof the bread for two hours.

*Preheat the oven to 210 C.

*Bake for 55 minutes.

*After taking it out, brush turmeric and coriander seed flavoured olive oil.

Pro tips

You will have to watch and maybe turn the tray. It depends on the oven capacity.

