Start your day on a healthy note with this immunity-boosting drink

It is always a good idea to eat healthy and begin your day with home made drinks that help boost the body’s immunity. And there is nothing better than preparing a concoction using healthy ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen. So in case you are looking for such an immunity-boosting drink which is easy to make, we have you covered. Here is astrologer and relationship counsellor, Dr Jai Madaan, sharing a quick recipe made out of kitchen condiments that have been known to boost immunity and also have other health benefits.

She mentioned how the mixture can be preserved and consumed each day for immunity as well as for skin health and weight loss.

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

1/4tsp – Turmeric

1/4tsp – Cinnamon powder

1tsp – Coriander powder

1tsp – Kala jeera or cumin powder

1tsp – Khus khus or poppy seeds (Helps prevent the feeling of lethargy and tiredness and helps in sleep)

1tsp – Black pepper powder

1tsp – Basil leaves or tulsi leaves powder or fresh leaves

1tsp – Dry ginger powder

1tsp – Cardamom powder

1 – Bay leaf (optional)

4 cups – Water

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together.

*Take a steel pan and boil four cups of water. Put the mixture in the pan. Let it boil for 15 minutes. Once it cools down, keep the mixture in a glass jar only (not plastic). One can also add black salt or kala namak and some lemon juice before consuming to enhance the taste.

What if you don’t have all the ingredients?

Don’t put anything you are allergic to. She advices to add only those ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen.

How to have it?

Warm the mixture a little and drink it. It not only boosts your immunity but cleanses your skin and helps in weight loss as well. Don’t think of it is a bitter kaada but a delicious and yummy immunity-boosting drink, she said.

