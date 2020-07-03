scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Immunity booster: Give your regular haldi doodh a vegan twist

We know the various health benefits of having haldi doodh. Here's why you should try this variation

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2020 11:40:44 am
immunity booster, immunity haldi doodh, nmami agarwal, chef vicky ratnani, vegan turmeric frappe, haldi doodh, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Count on this nutritious drink for all your monsoon niggles. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh)

All of us know about the benefits of consuming haldi doodh especially when it comes to building our immunity. But did you know that there are several ways this immunity drink can pe prepared? So if you are looking for something interesting and refreshing, here is a recipe you should totally try.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal and chef Vicky Ratnani came together to prepare this interesting monsoon beverage that we had to share with you. What more? It is completely vegan.

View this post on Instagram

This week on Vickylicious. Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe with Banana Avocado Mousse. Frappe- This refreshing beverage is not just pleasing to the taste buds but it is extremely beneficial for your immune system because it has turmeric, pepper, cinnamon- all these powerful herbs with natural sweetness derived from jaggery- a perfect beverage for monsoon blues! Mousse- Banana avocado mousse is a perfect recipe that is packed with the goodness of banana and avocado along with nuts to give it a soothing and calming effect in monsoon season. Its nutty flavour along with blend of avocados will provide you with delicious and refreshing taste along with ample benefits. Another great live recipe session by @vickythechef. Head to @nmamilife feed for such amazing recipes. Happy Sunday Everyone! #Nmamilife #nmamilifegirl #eattodayfortomorrow #nutritionist #dietitian #health #lifestyle #nmami #nmamiagarwal

A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal) on

Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe

Here’s how to make it

1 cup – Almond milk
1 tsp – Turmeric
1 tsp – Ginger
3 – Almonds
5 – Ginger
1 pinch – Nutmeg
1 pinch – Cinnamon
1 pinch – Black pepper powder
1 tsp – Jaggery powder

Method

*Blend all of it together. Enjoy!

As per Nmami, the combination works out well with Banana Avocado Mousse.

Benefits

Frappe

This refreshing beverage is not just pleasing to the taste buds but is extremely beneficial for your immune system because it has turmeric, pepper, cinnamon. All these powerful herbs along with natural sweetness derived from jaggery is a perfect beverage for chasing away your monsoon blues!

ALSO READ | Monsoon diet: Eat right with these three immunity boosting foods

Mousse

Banana avocado mousse is packed with the goodness of banana, avocado and nuts, making it the perfect combination of taste and health.

When are you making it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kriti Kharbanda’s wardrobe is as colourful as it gets

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement