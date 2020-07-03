Immunity booster: Give your regular haldi doodh a vegan twist

Count on this nutritious drink for all your monsoon niggles. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh) Count on this nutritious drink for all your monsoon niggles. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh)

All of us know about the benefits of consuming haldi doodh especially when it comes to building our immunity. But did you know that there are several ways this immunity drink can pe prepared? So if you are looking for something interesting and refreshing, here is a recipe you should totally try.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal and chef Vicky Ratnani came together to prepare this interesting monsoon beverage that we had to share with you. What more? It is completely vegan.

Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe

Here’s how to make it

1 cup – Almond milk

1 tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Ginger

3 – Almonds

5 – Ginger

1 pinch – Nutmeg

1 pinch – Cinnamon

1 pinch – Black pepper powder

1 tsp – Jaggery powder

Method

*Blend all of it together. Enjoy!

As per Nmami, the combination works out well with Banana Avocado Mousse.

Benefits

Frappe

This refreshing beverage is not just pleasing to the taste buds but is extremely beneficial for your immune system because it has turmeric, pepper, cinnamon. All these powerful herbs along with natural sweetness derived from jaggery is a perfect beverage for chasing away your monsoon blues!

ALSO READ | Monsoon diet: Eat right with these three immunity boosting foods

Mousse



Banana avocado mousse is packed with the goodness of banana, avocado and nuts, making it the perfect combination of taste and health.

When are you making it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd