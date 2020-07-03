Immunity booster: Give your regular haldi doodh a vegan twist

All of us know about the benefits of consuming haldi doodh especially when it comes to building our immunity. But did you know that there are several ways this immunity drink can pe prepared? So if you are looking for something interesting and refreshing, here is a recipe you should totally try.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal and chef Vicky Ratnani came together to prepare this interesting monsoon beverage that we had to share with you. What more? It is completely vegan.
This week on Vickylicious. Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe with Banana Avocado Mousse. Frappe- This refreshing beverage is not just pleasing to the taste buds but it is extremely beneficial for your immune system because it has turmeric, pepper, cinnamon- all these powerful herbs with natural sweetness derived from jaggery- a perfect beverage for monsoon blues! Mousse- Banana avocado mousse is a perfect recipe that is packed with the goodness of banana and avocado along with nuts to give it a soothing and calming effect in monsoon season. Its nutty flavour along with blend of avocados will provide you with delicious and refreshing taste along with ample benefits.
Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe
Here’s how to make it
1 cup – Almond milk
1 tsp – Turmeric
1 tsp – Ginger
3 – Almonds
5 – Ginger
1 pinch – Nutmeg
1 pinch – Cinnamon
1 pinch – Black pepper powder
1 tsp – Jaggery powder
Method
*Blend all of it together. Enjoy!
As per Nmami, the combination works out well with Banana Avocado Mousse.
Benefits
Frappe
This refreshing beverage is not just pleasing to the taste buds but is extremely beneficial for your immune system because it has turmeric, pepper, cinnamon. All these powerful herbs along with natural sweetness derived from jaggery is a perfect beverage for chasing away your monsoon blues!
Mousse
Banana avocado mousse is packed with the goodness of banana, avocado and nuts, making it the perfect combination of taste and health.
When are you making it?
