Boost your immunity with lemon pickle; here’s how

A meal comprising roti, sabzi, rice, pickle and dal is considered a wholesome platter that has the ability to build one’s health and immunity. But considering the current pandemic, there is a greater need for including as many immunity-boosting foods as possible in one’s diet. In fact, your ghar ka khaana is rich in the many antioxidants that are essential for the body to fight diseases.

One such ingredient is vitamin C, and one of its best sources is the good-old lemon. So how about adding it to your platter and making it more interesting? And the yummiest way to do so is as a pickle.

So check out this recipe from Rekha Diwekar who often shares traditional recipes.

Take a look.

Ingredients

10 – Lemons

½ cup – Sea salt (jaade mith)

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Jaggery

2 tsp – Chilli powder

½ tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Hing (asafoetida)

Method

*Mix sugar, jaggery, salt and grind (coarsely).

*Mix chilli powder, turmeric powder, fenugreek seeds powder (fried in oil and ground). This is lemon pickle masala.

*Mix masala with cut lemons (along with salt, sugar, jaggery).

*Pickle is ready for consumption.

Why should you have lemon pickle?

It is good for gut flora owing to lacto-fermentation.

Vitamin C is known to be an immunity booster.

It is a umami inducing element of a meal because it has all the flavours, including sourness, sweetness, saltiness, spiciness and a bit of bitterness.

