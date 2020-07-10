Have this simple immunity-boosting chutney with your meals (recipe inside)

Here;s why you should have tomato garlic chutney. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here;s why you should have tomato garlic chutney. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Apart from being a tasty and popular side dish, chutneys are also known to be good for one’s health. Since there are different varieties of chutneys prepared across the country, it is a good idea to include as many as possible in your diet to ensure wholesome intake of nutrients. Like they say, you are what you eat, and chutneys are known to be a powerhouse of nutrients.

Here’s a delicious tomato garlic chutney that nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently spoke about.

Ingredients

1 – Tomato

4 – Garlic cloves

1 – Green chilly

½ tsp – Mustard oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sugar

Method

*Lightly roast tomato, garlic and chilly together.

*Add mustard oil, salt and sugar and mash them together in a paste.

Here’s why you should have tomato garlic chutney

Tomatoes provide vitamins and glutathione, and help keep life-threatening diseases like cancer at bay.

Garlic, which is a prebiotic, anti-fungal, and antibacterial, helps keep the heart healthy and boost immunity.

Lip-smacking, right?

