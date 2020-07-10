Have this simple immunity-boosting chutney with your meals (recipe inside)

Apart from being a tasty and popular side dish, chutneys are also known to be good for one’s health. Since there are different varieties of chutneys prepared across the country, it is a good idea to include as many as possible in your diet to ensure wholesome intake of nutrients. Like they say, you are what you eat, and chutneys are known to be a powerhouse of nutrients.
Here’s a delicious tomato garlic chutney that nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently spoke about.
View this post on Instagram
Did you know chutneys, apart from being super delicious and zing setters to your palette are also sources of essential nutrients? We kick of our new segment #ChutneyScience with the delicious tomato garlic chutney Tomatoes provide vitamins and glutathione and offer great relief from life threatening diseases like cancer, Combine them with the goodness of garlic which is a prebiotic, anti fungal, antibacterial heart healthy immunity booster, and you have a powerfully delicious condiment ready in just 5 minutes! Recipe 1 tomato 4 cloves of garlic 1 green chilly ½ tsp mustard oil Pinch of salt Pinch of sugar Roast tomato, garlic and chilly together lightly, add mustard oil, salt and sugar and smash them together in a paste. Make this the first thing tomorrow for breakfast and enjoy all your Parathas, khichdi ,pohas, dosas,sandwiches and chaats with it . #chatpatichutney #chutneyscience #chutney #chutneylife #chutneyrecipe #chutneylove #vitaminrich #tastebhihealthbhi #delhisummers #delhifood #northindian #indian #nutritionbylovneet #diyrecipie #diy #lovneetbatrarecommends
Ingredients
1 – Tomato
4 – Garlic cloves
1 – Green chilly
½ tsp – Mustard oil
Pinch of salt
Pinch of sugar
ALSO READ | Finger-lickin’ good: The story of chutney in India
Method
*Lightly roast tomato, garlic and chilly together.
*Add mustard oil, salt and sugar and mash them together in a paste.
Here’s why you should have tomato garlic chutney
Tomatoes provide vitamins and glutathione, and help keep life-threatening diseases like cancer at bay.
Garlic, which is a prebiotic, anti-fungal, and antibacterial, helps keep the heart healthy and boost immunity.
Lip-smacking, right?
For more lifestyle news, follow us on: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.