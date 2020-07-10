scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
Have this simple immunity-boosting chutney with your meals (recipe inside)

Make your meals healthier with a spoonful of this delicious chutney. Here's how you can make it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2020 10:00:31 am
Here's why you should have tomato garlic chutney.

Apart from being a tasty and popular side dish, chutneys are also known to be good for one’s health. Since there are different varieties of chutneys prepared across the country, it is a good idea to include as many as possible in your diet to ensure wholesome intake of nutrients. Like they say, you are what you eat, and chutneys are known to be a powerhouse of nutrients.

Here’s a delicious tomato garlic chutney that nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently spoke about.

Did you know chutneys, apart from being super delicious and zing setters to your palette are also sources of essential nutrients? We kick of our new segment #ChutneyScience with the delicious tomato garlic chutney Tomatoes provide vitamins and glutathione and offer great relief from life threatening diseases like cancer, Combine them with the goodness of garlic which is a prebiotic, anti fungal, antibacterial heart healthy immunity booster, and you have a powerfully delicious condiment ready in just 5 minutes! Recipe 1 tomato 4 cloves of garlic 1 green chilly ½ tsp mustard oil Pinch of salt Pinch of sugar Roast tomato, garlic and chilly together lightly, add mustard oil, salt and sugar and smash them together in a paste. Make this the first thing tomorrow for breakfast and enjoy all your Parathas, khichdi ,pohas, dosas,sandwiches and chaats with it .

Ingredients

1 – Tomato
4 – Garlic cloves
1 – Green chilly
½ tsp – Mustard oil
Pinch of salt
Pinch of sugar

ALSO READ | Finger-lickin’ good: The story of chutney in India

Method

*Lightly roast tomato, garlic and chilly together.
*Add mustard oil, salt and sugar and mash them together in a paste.

Here’s why you should have tomato garlic chutney

Tomatoes provide vitamins and glutathione, and help keep life-threatening diseases like cancer at bay.

Garlic, which is a prebiotic, anti-fungal, and antibacterial, helps keep the heart healthy and boost immunity.

Lip-smacking, right?

