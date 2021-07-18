‘If Vincent Van Gogh was a chef’: Vikas Khanna turns artist with this beautiful dish

"If Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef," he wrote as he shared the video with the hashtag #Sunflowers. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Chef Vikas Khanna has made his way into everyone’s hearts with his inspiring journey and delectable dishes. He often shares pictures and videos of his dishes on his social media accounts, which look not only delicious but also absolutely beautiful, in terms of the presentation. This time, the chef went a step ahead and posted a video of a dish with the design of a sunflower, inspired by the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh’s painting of the same name.

“If Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef,” he wrote in the caption of the video with the hashtag “#Sunflowers”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

The video instantly went viral and garnered over 132K views and more than 14k likes on his Instagram. Not only that, his followers also left an overwhelming number of comments appreciating the art and his culinary skills.

“If Vincent van Gogh was a chef he’d be proud to create and exhibit a Vikas Khanna creation on Instagram,” wrote one user.

Another user commented: “Vikas sir you create magic through food. You’re unmatched!”

Vincent Van Gogh‘s ‘Sunflowers’ is one of his most popular paintings. Van Gogh painted five large canvases with sunflowers in a vase, with three shades of yellow. He meant to demonstrate that one can create an image with numerous variations of a single colour, without losing its eloquence.

Expressing ‘gratitude’, the painting had held a special significance in Van Gogh’s life. He hung the first two paintings in his friend, painter Paul Gauguin’s room. The latter was impressed and had requested Van Gogh to give them to him as a gift. The painter, however, was reluctant to do so. He later produced two loose copies of the same, one of which is now hung in the Van Gogh museum.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle