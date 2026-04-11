‘If it has three bumps…’: Nauheed Cyrusi reveals secret to picking the right capsicum

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Nauheed Cyrusi keeps treating fans with quirky food hacks, recipes, and more. This time, the Anwar actress has revealed a trick for finding the right capsicum, which she also learned recently.
“I was today years old when I learnt that a capsicum with four bumps has a sweeter taste, hence used in salads, versus capsicums with three bumps is less sweet; so it is used in cooking”
Taking a cue from the kitchen hack, we reached out to nutritionist Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, to fully understand the culinary science behind capsicums.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Joshi explains, “The sweetness of capsicum is influenced by its natural sugar concentration and ripeness, not just by the number of bumps.” However, there’s a reason four-lobed capsicums are often sweeter. They tend to develop slightly thicker walls and higher sugar content, partly because they receive more sunlight exposure during growth. This gives them a mild, naturally sweet flavour, making them perfect for eating raw.
Three-lobed capsicums, on the other hand, are firmer and slightly bitter, with a more robust flavour. Their denser structure makes them better suited for cooking, whether it’s stir-frying, grilling, or sautéing, as they hold up well under heat.
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Interestingly, Joshi notes, “There isn’t a scientifically proven difference in nutritional content based purely on the number of lobes.” Both types are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants like beta-carotene, and dietary fibre. What really matters is ripeness and colour—red and yellow capsicums generally contain more antioxidants and are sweeter than green ones, regardless of the number of bumps.
Heat can also change a capsicum’s flavour. Cooking breaks down sugars and softens cell walls, reducing bitterness and enhancing sweetness. “For varieties that are already sweet, such as the four-lobed capsicums, cooking tends to deepen the caramelised notes. For firmer, slightly bitter ones, heat helps mellow out sharp flavours and makes them more palatable,” the nutritionist notes.
Aside from bumps, colour is a reliable guide: green capsicums are less ripe and slightly bitter, while yellow, orange, and red are fully ripened and naturally sweeter. Look for a glossy, firm surface—an indicator of freshness and nutrient content.
So next time you’re preparing a salad or a stir-fry, let the number of bumps guide your choice: four for sweet, raw dishes; three for cooking and flavourful meals.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.