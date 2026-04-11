‘If it has three bumps…’: Nauheed Cyrusi reveals secret to picking the right capsicum

Nauheed Cyrusi keeps treating fans with quirky food hacks, recipes, and more. This time, the Anwar actress has revealed a trick for finding the right capsicum, which she also learned recently.

“I was today years old when I learnt that a capsicum with four bumps has a sweeter taste, hence used in salads, versus capsicums with three bumps is less sweet; so it is used in cooking”

Taking a cue from the kitchen hack, we reached out to nutritionist Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, to fully understand the culinary science behind capsicums.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.