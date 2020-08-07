Idli with misal, anyone? Enjoy the best of both worlds with this delicious combo

Try out this easy recipe for a good time. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy recipe for a good time. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t like the South Indian idli? And have you tried the Maharashtrian favourite misal? How about mixing them both to make an aromatic and delectable dish? The unique combination can actually make for a lovely snack, as per chef Sanjeev Kapoor, but it also works as a great breakfast option. While not all might like the fusion of the two classic dishes, if you are bored of your regular sambar and pav, this can make for a lovely pair.

Would you like to try the ‘Gadbad Idli’?

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

8-10 – Curry leaves

A pinch – Asafoetida

1 no – Onion, chopped

1 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tbsp – Red chilli powder

2 tbsp – Onion garlic masala

¼ cup – Water

1½ cup – Boiled mixed sprouts

½ no – Lemon

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

Method

*In a skillet, add ghee, mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida, onion and ginger garlic paste. Saute for a few minutes. Add salt to taste. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, onion garlic masala, water and cook for two-three minutes.

*Add boiled mixed sprouts. Add ¼ cups of water. Add salt to taste. Cook for five minutes. Squeeze a lemon. Add coriander leaves.

*In a bowl, add idli, mixed farsan and pomegranate pearls, coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Gadbad Idli is ready.

