Monday, Aug 29, 2022

This is what an ideal diet for someone who works the 9-to-5 job should look like

As the day progresses, the quantity of your meals should reduce and you must do portion control, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

healthy eating, healthy meals, healthy diet, healthy everyday food, 9 to 5 job, working professional, daily meals, portion control, everyday meals for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, indian express newsRoti with butter, aloo gobhi sabzi garnished with fresh coriander and served with bathua raita -- an ideal lunch menu! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Your work output can only be up to the mark if your health permits you. In order to be able to do that 9-5 job of yours, ensure that you eat proper foods and not skip meals. It is important to make lifestyle choices that boost your health and give you the energy to carry on every day.

On Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains in a video that an ideal diet comprises specific food items consumed in the form of breakfast, morning snack, lunch and dinner. She says one must eat something that is “nutrient dense” in the morning, so that they can “break the long fast between sleeping and waking hours”.

During breakfast, Agarwal says that the body is “most adaptable for absorbing nutrients”. “So, an ideal blend of carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals is good”, the expert states, adding that you can opt for idli-sambar, besan chilla, or an omelette with toast.

For a mid-morning snack — which helps to avoid a “long gap between your meals” — have a glass of buttermilk, coconut water or a fruit.

 

Agarwal warns against having a heavy lunch, which can make you feel sleepy and lazy. It is, therefore, important to be mindful of the portion size. “A blend of roti, dal, sabzi, raita and rice is good to go,” she advises.

Between 4 pm and 6 pm, have an evening snack — “carry roasted chana and makhana, hummus with vegetable sticks. Also carry a fruit with you that you can eat on your way back home”, the expert suggests.

Agarwal reminds that dinner should always be light, “because the physical activity at this time reduces”. “If you are a non-vegetarian, you can have chicken with vegetables,” she says in the video, adding that vegetarians can have roti, sabzi, and dal.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:00:08 am
