Watch: This viral recipe for ice pizza has left netizens puzzled

If you are on social media, you would have definitely come across some bizarre food videos that left you scratching your head. The latest addition to such food experiments is the ‘ice pizza’. Yes, you read that right!

Shared by an Instagram page — ‘Does He Bake Dough’ — the ice pizza recipe has gone viral on the internet, amassing over 1 lakh views and thousands of comments.

The video shows the chef kneading a soft dough and spreading it with his hands. His next step is what has left netizens puzzled — he topped the dough with three ice cubes before finally placing it into the oven. Next, the chef takes out the freshly baked pizza from the oven and drizzles grated cheese and some condiments over it.

As expected, netizens didn’t take this experiment with their favourite dish kindly and took to the comment section to express their views on the same.

“Showed this to my Italian friend, he died,” a user wrote.

Another person commented: “Why can’t people just be somewhat normal?”

“I seriously can’t tell if this is a joke or not,” a person wrote in the comment section.

Many users likened this dish to the Italian Cacio e Pepe pizza which involves putting some crushed ice or ice cubes on the dough before putting it in the oven. This is done to keep the centre moist and tender while the bottom and edge become crisp while getting baked.

