scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Watch: This viral recipe for ice pizza has left netizens puzzled

"Showed this to my Italian friend, he died," a user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 10:50:37 am
ice pizza, viral videoThis ice pizza recipe has left everyone confused (Representative Image/Getty Images)

If you are on social media, you would have definitely come across some bizarre food videos that left you scratching your head. The latest addition to such food experiments is the ‘ice pizza’. Yes, you read that right!

Shared by an Instagram page — ‘Does He Bake Dough’ — the ice pizza recipe has gone viral on the internet, amassing over 1 lakh views and thousands of comments.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The video shows the chef kneading a soft dough and spreading it with his hands. His next step is what has left netizens puzzled — he topped the dough with three ice cubes before finally placing it into the oven. Next, the chef takes out the freshly baked pizza from the oven and drizzles grated cheese and some condiments over it.

Take a look at the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Does He Bake Dough (@doeshebakedough) 

As expected, netizens didn’t take this experiment with their favourite dish kindly and took to the comment section to express their views on the same.

“Showed this to my Italian friend, he died,” a user wrote.

Another person commented: “Why can’t people just be somewhat normal?”

ALSO READ |This bizarre burger menu has left netizens perplexed; here’s what it includes

“I seriously can’t tell if this is a joke or not,” a person wrote in the comment section.

Many users likened this dish to the Italian Cacio e Pepe pizza which involves putting some crushed ice or ice cubes on the dough before putting it in the oven. This is done to keep the centre moist and tender while the bottom and edge become crisp while getting baked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Muslims perform annual haj pilgrimage
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement