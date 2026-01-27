‘I love my kidneys’: Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume

Are you eating healthy or not? (Photo: Freepik)

Nutritionist Amita Gadre recently shared a list of six foods and beverages that she avoids at all costs. “Six foods that I don’t eat as a nutritionist,” she mentioned.

Energy drinks are high in calories, and I don’t want to consume so much caffeine, shared Gadre.

Any detox juices, vegetable juices, or detox beverages. “I love my kidneys. I don’t want any extra oxalate load,” Gadre noted in an Instagram post.

She also avoids foods that have added colour to them. “Red or even a green added colour. Cakes and foods like chicken lollipop, which have extra added food colour, I never have them,” said Gadre.