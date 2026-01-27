‘I love my kidneys’: Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Nutritionist Amita Gadre recently shared a list of six foods and beverages that she avoids at all costs. “Six foods that I don’t eat as a nutritionist,” she mentioned.
Energy drinks are high in calories, and I don’t want to consume so much caffeine, shared Gadre.
Any detox juices, vegetable juices, or detox beverages. “I love my kidneys. I don’t want any extra oxalate load,” Gadre noted in an Instagram post.
She also avoids foods that have added colour to them. “Red or even a green added colour. Cakes and foods like chicken lollipop, which have extra added food colour, I never have them,” said Gadre.
She also listed namkeen, farsan, bhujia, and the like. “While it seems a little bit, the trans fats in all of these add up, and I love my heart and my arteries. I don’t want any added plaque formation,” mentioned Gadre.
Next up, all products that have any whipped cream. “Whipped topping is nothing but palm oil, which I don’t want to eat,” Gadre pointed out, finally mentioning fruit juices. “I might as well eat a fruit rather than drink its juice,” said Gadre.
Taking a cue from her, let’s understand if skipping these foods and beverages is really beneficial.
Dr Narander Singla, lead consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, agreed that it is perfectly reasonable to exclude these items from one’s personal diet, and there are good health reasons behind each choice.
“Energy drinks are often high in sugar and caffeine, which can strain the heart, disrupt sleep, and contribute to metabolic disorders if consumed frequently. Detox juices or vegetable drinks, especially if they are pressed or filtered, lose much of the fibre that whole fruits and vegetables provide. Many such drinks are marketed with exaggerated claims without strong scientific backing,” said Dr Singla.
Dr Singla called added red or green food colours “artificial additives”. “While small amounts may not be harmful for everyone, some people are sensitive to them, and long-term data on safety is mixed,” said Dr Singla.
Namkeen are deep-fried and high in salt, unhealthy fats, and sometimes trans fats, which contribute to inflammation, cholesterol issues, and other risk factors for chronic disease, noted Dr Singla.
“Fresh cream or whipped toppings are rich in saturated fat and calories, which in excess can lead to weight gain, impaired lipid profiles, and increased cardiovascular risk,” said Dr Singla.
View this post on Instagram
Altogether, avoiding these items aligns with a diet that emphasises whole, less processed foods, moderate sugars and fats, and better nutrient density. “If a dietician chooses this, it reflects a focus on long-term health rather than short-term indulgence,” said Dr Singla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Deepak Tijori shares a close professional bond with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, having worked together in films like Aashiqui and Dil Chahta Hai. In a recent interview, Tijori spoke highly of Bhatt's mentorship and recalled an anecdote about the casting of Aashiqui. He also revealed that Bhatt had once tried to break his image as a supporting actor, but industry perception proved to be a roadblock.