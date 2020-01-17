Stay hydrated with these detox drinks

Try some detox drinks. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try some detox drinks. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is extremely important to detox one’s body, and one of the best ways to get rid of toxins is by consuming juices and liquids that help the body flush them out naturally. The liver plays a key role in the detoxification process as its protective enzymes are known to help expedite the excretion process. For the unversed, detox is said to improve health and well-being and even promote weight loss. However, detox processes still don’t have much medical backing.

As per National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), there have been only a small number of studies on ‘detoxification programs’ in people. “While some have had positive results on weight and fat loss, insulin resistance, and blood pressure, the studies themselves have been of low quality—with study design problems, few participants, or lack of peer review (evaluation by other experts to ensure quality),” it said.

For the lack of long-term studies on detoxification, NCCIH said, “A 2015 review concluded that there was no compelling research to support the use of “detox” diets for weight management or eliminating toxins from the body. A 2017 review said that juicing and “detox” diets can cause initial weight loss because of low intake of calories but that they tend to lead to weight gain once a person resumes a normal diet.”

However, a diet rich in fruits, veggies, proteins, fats, and fibrous carbohydrates could boost the body’s natural detoxification system and create an overall balance. Alongside, it is a good idea to keep drinking water and always keep the body hydrated.

And for someone who doesn’t consume enough veggies, whole grains or fruits, these detox drinks may help.

Celebrity chef Tarla Dalal shared a recipe of Amla Ginger Juice.

“Amla Ginger Juice: Detox Juice is a nourishing potion best had early in the morning on an empty stomach. Healthy Amla Juice is good for weight loss,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Ingredients

For Amla Ginger Juice

1/2 cup – Deseeded and roughly chopped amla (indian gooseberries)

1tsp – Roughly chopped ginger

1/4tsp – Salt

Method

*Combine the amla and ginger along with 1/4 cup water in a mixer and blend it till smooth.

*Strain it in a deep bowl.

*Add salt and mix well.

*Pour it in two individual glasses.

*Serve the amla ginger juice immediately.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra had another detox drink recipe, especially for soon-to-be brides. Check out the pre-bridal detox water recipe.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Lemon juice

2l- Water

5 no- Sliced strawberries

1 no – Sliced apple

1tsp – Cinnamon

Handful- Mint leaves

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together and give it a good stir.

Here are some other detox juices that you can try for a glowing skin

Carrot and beetroot juice

Carrot and beetroot juice is a power-packed concoction rich in essential nutrients including potassium, zinc, iron, folic acid, manganese and vitamin C. All of these are effective in purifying blood, that further leads to a glowing skin. The vitamin A in carrot helps fight acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In fact, the juice is rich in fibre that eases bowel movement and excretion, thereby clearing the stomach.

Spinach juice

Green Smoothie made with spinach, banana with Chia Seeds. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Green Smoothie made with spinach, banana with Chia Seeds. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While green leafy vegetable juices may not taste delicious, they are considered good for the skin and to boost overall health. Spinach juice is said to be rich in iron and vitamin K, and is also a rich source of antioxidants like vitamin C, E and manganese that help protect the skin from damage-causing free-radicals.

