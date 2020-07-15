Make this Hyderabad special instant spot idli in a simple pan; recipe inside

If you are looking to add a twist to the regular idli that you love, you can try making spot idli. These idlis are quite famous in Hyderabad. What is more? They can be made from non-fermented instant idli batter, on a simple pan instead of an idli maker.
What further distinguishes special Hyderabadi instant spot idlis is that they are not steamed but cooked in a delectable masala mixture, making them deliciously crispy on the outside and soft inside.
MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared an easy recipe for Hyderabadi spot idli that you can try at home.
Instant spot idli recipe
Ingredients
1 cup – Sooji/Rawa
½ cup – Yogurt/curd
1 cup – Water (This may vary slightly)
Salt to taste
½ tsp – Eno for each batch
1 – Medium sized onion, fine chopped
3 or 4 – Garlic cloves
½ tsp – Ginger, fine chopped
2 – Small green chillies
1 – Tomato, fine chopped
Chopped coriander
2 tsp – Karam Podi (If you don’t have podi, just use dhania powder, mirchi powder & turmeric)
2 tbsp – Butter for each batch
Method
* Take some rawa or sooji in a bowl. To this, add yogurt or curd. Mix the ingredients well with a spatula.
* Keep adding water bit by bit to make a smooth batter. Do not add all the water at one go.
* Once mixed well, cover the batter and rest it for 30 minutes.
* After 30 minutes, add some salt to it and mix. Keep aside.
* In another bowl, pour a part of the batter. Set aside.
* Heat some butter in a pan. You can also use oil or ghee.
* Now add onion, garlic, green chillies and ginger. Cook until fragrant and the colour of onion turns darker.
* Add tomatoes and cook.
* Add karam podi powder (made by roasting lentils on low flame). Cover and cook for about a minute or two.
* After this, add chopped coriander leaves and salt and mix.
* Divide the masala into parts.
* In the batter bowl that you set aside earlier, add some Eno and whisk it well.
* Add two spoons of batter on one part of the masala in the pan. Now cover and cook it for about seven to eight minutes on low flame.
* Check if the idlis have been cooked and then flip them. Cook on the other side for about two to three minutes. Your Hyderabadi instant spot idli is ready.
