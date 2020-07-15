Make this Hyderabad special instant spot idli in a simple pan; recipe inside

Have you tried Hyderabadi spot idli? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Have you tried Hyderabadi spot idli? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are looking to add a twist to the regular idli that you love, you can try making spot idli. These idlis are quite famous in Hyderabad. What is more? They can be made from non-fermented instant idli batter, on a simple pan instead of an idli maker.

What further distinguishes special Hyderabadi instant spot idlis is that they are not steamed but cooked in a delectable masala mixture, making them deliciously crispy on the outside and soft inside.

MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared an easy recipe for Hyderabadi spot idli that you can try at home.

Instant spot idli recipe

Ingredients

1 cup – Sooji/Rawa

½ cup – Yogurt/curd

1 cup – Water (This may vary slightly)

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Eno for each batch

1 – Medium sized onion, fine chopped

3 or 4 – Garlic cloves

½ tsp – Ginger, fine chopped

2 – Small green chillies

1 – Tomato, fine chopped

Chopped coriander

2 tsp – Karam Podi (If you don’t have podi, just use dhania powder, mirchi powder & turmeric)

2 tbsp – Butter for each batch

Method

* Take some rawa or sooji in a bowl. To this, add yogurt or curd. Mix the ingredients well with a spatula.

* Keep adding water bit by bit to make a smooth batter. Do not add all the water at one go.

* Once mixed well, cover the batter and rest it for 30 minutes.

* After 30 minutes, add some salt to it and mix. Keep aside.

* In another bowl, pour a part of the batter. Set aside.

* Heat some butter in a pan. You can also use oil or ghee.

* Now add onion, garlic, green chillies and ginger. Cook until fragrant and the colour of onion turns darker.

* Add tomatoes and cook.

* Add karam podi powder (made by roasting lentils on low flame). Cover and cook for about a minute or two.

* After this, add chopped coriander leaves and salt and mix.

* Divide the masala into parts.

* In the batter bowl that you set aside earlier, add some Eno and whisk it well.

* Add two spoons of batter on one part of the masala in the pan. Now cover and cook it for about seven to eight minutes on low flame.

* Check if the idlis have been cooked and then flip them. Cook on the other side for about two to three minutes. Your Hyderabadi instant spot idli is ready.

