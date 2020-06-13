Hunger pangs? Try this two-in-one makhana bhel recipe

Count on these easy makhana recipes. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Count on these easy makhana recipes. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether working from home or office, hunger pangs get the better of us and make us turn towards unhealthy stuff. So, what’s the way out? While you may like your cookies and biscuits, it is time to ask whether they can really satiate your hunger pangs. The best idea is to prepare healthy and filling snacks right from the comfort of your kitchen. We all know how makhanas are extremely healthy and delicious. Here’s chef Saransh Goila giving it a twist with these easy to roast recipes using makhana.

Here’s what he had to say. “Roasted Makhana or Foxnuts Bhel. Also called as lotus seeds or the phool in ‘phool patashay’, these are a part of the lotus flower and are fairly popular especially in the fasting season. My childhood memories of makhana are of having khoya matar makhana that we would either make at home or get from vaishno chat chandar in Kamla Nagar. The texture of this beautiful seed is just amazing once roasted. It’s super crunchy and yet a bit chewy on the inside. I love to eat Makhana also like a snack and I make a big batch at home and keep it stored for the entire week and if I’ve to binge on something it is this delicious snack!” he said.

Here’s the recipe of Ghee Roast Makhana

Ingredients

3 cups – Foxnuts

2tbsp – Ghee

3tsp – Salt

2tsp – Amchur powder

2tsp – Chilli powder

1tsp – Haldi

Method

*Take the foxnuts in a tray. Pre-heat the oven. Bake the makhanas at 180 degree celsius for 10 minutes or slow roast them in a pan for about 15 minutes. *Ensure it gets a light brown colour.

*In a pan, add ghee, salt, amchur powder and turmeric. Mix it. Put makhana in the mixture and mix it.

*Ghee Roast Makhana is ready.

You can also change the herbs and seasonings.

Ghee Roast Makhana Bhel

Chutney

Ingredients

2 cups – Coriander

1 cup – Mint leaves

8 no – Garlic cloves

2 inch – Ginger

2 no – Green chillies, roughly chopped

2tbsp – Coconut powder or peanuts

1tsp – Cumin

Black salt to taste

2tsp – Sugar

2tbsp – Lemon juice

2tbsp – Water

Bhel

Ingredients

1 cup – Spinach, chopped optional

1 cup – Mint leaves, chopped, optional

1 no – Capsicum, chopped

1 no – Tomato

2 no – Onion

1 no – Apple

2tbsp – Roasted peanuts or walnuts

2tbsp – Bhel chutney

2tbsp – Imli chutney or any jam

Method

*Blend together all the ingredients without mixing water. If needed, add water for consistency. Chutney is ready.

*For the bhel, in a bowl, add all the veggies and fruits and nuts. Add bhel chutney. Add imli chutney or any jam. Mix all of it together.

*At the end, put ghee roasted makhana. Toss it all together and enjoy!

Since makhanas turn soggy very soon, always put them in the end.

Hungry much?

