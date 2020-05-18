Satiate your hunger pangs with this protein-rich chana salad

Relish some healthy salad with this recipe. (Photo: Tarla Dalal/Instagram) Relish some healthy salad with this recipe. (Photo: Tarla Dalal/Instagram)

Working from home comes with its set of drawbacks, one of which is constant trips to the kitchen to munch on that packet of chips or namkeen. But we advise that you switch to a healthier alternative which is equally tasty! And if you are all set to give it a try, this chatpata salad is what you need. It will not only satiate your hunger but will give you your daily dose of protein.

Here is a simple recipe from Tarla Dalal that we thought you must try.

“Healthy Indian green chickpea salad is a protein rich salad with startling blend of colours and crunch. Made with not too many ingredients, this paneer and chickpea salad is truly a flavour boost as well,” as per the post.

Chickpea Salad

Time: 20 mins; makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For Healthy Indian Green Chickpea Salad

1/2 cup – Paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

1 1/2 cups – Soaked and boiled hara chana (dried green peas)

3/4 cup – Deseeded tomato cubes

1/2 cup – Chopped spring onions

Lemony dressing

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

Freshly ground black pepper (kali mirch) to taste

1/2tsp – Black salt (sanchal)

1/2tsp – Roasted and coarsely crushed cumin seeds (jeera)

Salt to taste

Garnish

2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

*Combine all the ingredients for the salad in a bowl, add the lemony dressing and toss gently. Serve the healthy Indian green chickpea salad garnished with coriander.

ALSO READ | Immunity boosters: Add these food groups to your grocery list | Hungry? Munch on these healthy snacks

Health benefits of chana or chickpeas

*Good source of protein which is required for skin, bone and muscle health.

*Chickpeas are also rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre which aid in improving digestion and help in weight management. Fibre also helps in lowering cholesterol levels in the body which helps prevent the risk of heart diseases.

*It is also a good source of iron and may prevent anaemia.

So, what are you waiting for?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd