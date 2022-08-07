scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe

For all those who are picky about vegetables -- what if we tell you that this beloved middle eastern dip can also be turned into a delish snack brimming with greens?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 3:15:10 pm
Avocado HummusTurn your hummus dip into a healthy snack by adding greens to it with this easy recipe by Anthea. (Pexels)

Hummus, a popular spread hailing from the Middle East, is not only delicious and complements several dishes but is also a great source of fibre and protein, which assists in weight loss. A mix of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, this creamy dip is super meal-prep-friendly.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Now, for all those who are picky about vegetables — what if we tell you that this beloved middle eastern dip can also be turned into a delish snack brimming with greens? Anthea, who runs a food blog on Instagram called Rainbow Nourishments, has got an easy-to-make recipe for just that.

Dish: Creamy avocado hummus

Ingredients:

ALSO READ |Try this healthy recipe for delicious potato chips

400g drained chickpeas
¼ tsp baking soda
1 Avocado
¼ cup olive oil, or water
2 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp lemon juice
3 cloves garlic, to taste
1 tsp cumin
Salt and pepper (optional)
Toppings (optional)
Diced avocado, pomegranate arils, roasted chickpeas, sugar snap peas, baby cucumbers, cherry tomatoes

Preparation:

1. Bring a medium-size pot of water to a boil.

2. Add the chickpeas and baking soda. Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the chickpeas are very soft and falling apart.

3. Drain and rinse the chickpeas well.

ALSO READ |Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits

4. Add the chickpeas and the rest of the ingredients to a high-powered blender. Blend until as smooth as possible. (Add extra olive oil or water to thin out the hummus if desired)

5. Scoop the hummus into a serving dish. Decorate as desired with fruits/veggies of your choice and serve!

Note: You may use dried chickpeas if you soak them in water the night before and cook them until they’re extremely soft.

And voila! Your avocado hummus is ready. Happy snacking!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:15:10 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

handloom
National Handloom Day 2022: The enchanting legacy of weaves from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement