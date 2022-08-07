Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe

Hummus, a popular spread hailing from the Middle East, is not only delicious and complements several dishes but is also a great source of fibre and protein, which assists in weight loss. A mix of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, this creamy dip is super meal-prep-friendly.

Now, for all those who are picky about vegetables — what if we tell you that this beloved middle eastern dip can also be turned into a delish snack brimming with greens? Anthea, who runs a food blog on Instagram called Rainbow Nourishments, has got an easy-to-make recipe for just that.

Dish: Creamy avocado hummus

Ingredients:

400g drained chickpeas

¼ tsp baking soda

1 Avocado

¼ cup olive oil, or water

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, to taste

1 tsp cumin

Salt and pepper (optional)

Toppings (optional)

Diced avocado, pomegranate arils, roasted chickpeas, sugar snap peas, baby cucumbers, cherry tomatoes

Preparation:

1. Bring a medium-size pot of water to a boil.

2. Add the chickpeas and baking soda. Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the chickpeas are very soft and falling apart.

3. Drain and rinse the chickpeas well.

4. Add the chickpeas and the rest of the ingredients to a high-powered blender. Blend until as smooth as possible. (Add extra olive oil or water to thin out the hummus if desired)

5. Scoop the hummus into a serving dish. Decorate as desired with fruits/veggies of your choice and serve!

Note: You may use dried chickpeas if you soak them in water the night before and cook them until they’re extremely soft.

And voila! Your avocado hummus is ready. Happy snacking!

