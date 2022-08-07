Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe

August 7, 2022 3:15:10 pm
Hummus, a popular spread hailing from the Middle East, is not only delicious and complements several dishes but is also a great source of fibre and protein, which assists in weight loss. A mix of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and olive oil, this creamy dip is super meal-prep-friendly.
Now, for all those who are picky about vegetables — what if we tell you that this beloved middle eastern dip can also be turned into a delish snack brimming with greens? Anthea, who runs a food blog on Instagram called Rainbow Nourishments, has got an easy-to-make recipe for just that.
Dish: Creamy avocado hummus
Ingredients:
400g drained chickpeas
¼ tsp baking soda
1 Avocado
¼ cup olive oil, or water
2 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp lemon juice
3 cloves garlic, to taste
1 tsp cumin
Salt and pepper (optional)
Toppings (optional)
Diced avocado, pomegranate arils, roasted chickpeas, sugar snap peas, baby cucumbers, cherry tomatoes
Preparation:
1. Bring a medium-size pot of water to a boil.
2. Add the chickpeas and baking soda. Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the chickpeas are very soft and falling apart.
3. Drain and rinse the chickpeas well.
4. Add the chickpeas and the rest of the ingredients to a high-powered blender. Blend until as smooth as possible. (Add extra olive oil or water to thin out the hummus if desired)
5. Scoop the hummus into a serving dish. Decorate as desired with fruits/veggies of your choice and serve!
Note: You may use dried chickpeas if you soak them in water the night before and cook them until they’re extremely soft.
And voila! Your avocado hummus is ready. Happy snacking!
