The humble Indian dish that Alia Bhatt loves to eat: ‘Nothing like…’

There are some foods that are considered to be made for the soul, not just for the tummy. And many Indian dishes fall under this category.

Actor Alia Bhatt is a fan of one such food, which is prepared in a majority of Indian kitchens, especially in the northern parts of the country. Can you guess what it is?

The Brahmastra actor took to her Instagram stories to share a photograph of her plate, which had the aforementioned modest Indian lunch and dinner food, dal chawal. Take a look.

The picture is essentially of the food half eaten, with a spoon resting on the side and the colours and textures popping out, making us all feel famished. The text accompanying it reads, “Nothing like dal chawal. Nothing!”

Same, Alia, same.

Dal chawal is packed with nutrients. Previously, food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson had taken to Instagram to share a ‘soothing picture’ of dal chawal, and many people around the world consider it to be a comfort food.

Separately, dal is rich in protein and fat, and rice has carbs and fibre. Together, they are great for gut health and can help with weight loss by making the digestion seamless, especially if you practise portion control.

It is said that the combination is known to be rich in antioxidants as well, along with vitamins A, D, E and K.

Now, would you like to prepare this dish for dinner tonight?

