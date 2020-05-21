Huma Qureshi had healthy Keto pizza for iftar; here’s how you can make it

Huma Qureshi’s sister baked keto pizza for iftar. (Source: iamhumaq/Instagram, Getty images, designed by Gargi Singh) Huma Qureshi’s sister baked keto pizza for iftar. (Source: iamhumaq/Instagram, Getty images, designed by Gargi Singh)

Huma Qureshi has opted for healthy and tasty dishes for iftar, the evening meal with which the Ramadan fast is broken at sunset. The Leila actor recently shared an Instagram story of the homemade Keto pizza she had for Iftar. The pizza was made by her sister.

“What a delightful Iftar…to the world’s best sister who makes me the yummiest keto pizza for Iftar,” Huma wrote on Instagram. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Keto pizza

The pizza we usually have is quite rich in carbohydrate and calories, making it one of the most obesogenic foods. Keto pizza, on the other hand, is made of low-carb dough, making it a healthier alternative.

So in case you are craving pizza, why not make one that is keto-friendly? Here is a gluten-free, cauliflower crust pizza recipe by Shilpa Shetty that you can try:

Ingredients

350 g – Cauliflower (grated and steamed)

175 g – Mozzarella cheese (grated)

2 tbsp – Parmesan cheese

1 – Egg

Salt

1/2 tsp – Italian herbs

4-5 – Garlic pods (crushed)

1 bowl – Pizza sauce

3-4 – Rocket leaves

1 tbsp – Sweet corn

1 tbsp – Black olives

1 tbsp – Green olives

Method

* In a bowl, put steamed cauliflower, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and egg.

* Add some salt and Italian herbs. Mix the ingredients well.

* Grease the baking tray with a drop of oil.

* Take a part of the crust mixture and put it on to the baking tray. Spread in a circular shape resembling a crust.

* Bake the crust in an oven preheated at 180 degrees Celsius.

* Meanwhile, heat little oil in a pan. Put the garlic and saute for a while. Add the garlic to the pizza sauce and mix.

* Spread the pizza sauce on the crust once it is baked. Add rocket leaves, corn, black and green olives on top.

* Top it with Parmesan cheese.

* Now, put it back into the oven and bake for seven minutes.

