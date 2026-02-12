Hrithik Roshan shares his ‘most unlikely’ post workout meal: ‘Everything cooked in ghee’

Hrithik Roshan, 52, recently surprised his fans and followers by sharing a glimpse of his “most unlikely post-workout meal.” “Jowar roti with bhindi, beetroot, baingan, papdi, lauki, egg white and dal (one of my favourite quirks),” he wrote on Instagram. According to him, his “most quirkiest food craving” is the “#indianmishmash”. “Uff… is there anything better?” (sic) he exclaimed.

Reacting, Zayed Khan wrote, “That’s what food should look like, soul food”. Responding to a user’s comment on his post about incorporating ghee into his diet, Hrithik replied, “Everything cooked in ghee :)”. On another user’s comment about rice, he said, “I don’t eat rice”. On yet another user’s comment on whether he eats spicy, the Krrish actor shared, “High on flavour, low on spice”.

Taking a cue from his craving for the Indian mish mash, we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, on the benefits of a colourful plate, especially post workout.

“A colourful plate of jowar rotis, mixed vegetables, dal and egg whites prepared in ghee may not seem like a typical post-workout meal. However, when a fitness icon shares such food choices, it makes people reconsider. The idea of enjoying an Indian-style mix after training challenges the notion that recovery meals have to consist of shakes and grilled food,” said Sheikh.

Notably, a post-workout meal should refuel energy, repair muscles, and help the body recover. “A mix of grains, vegetables, protein, and fat accomplishes this. Jowar rotis provide slow-releasing carbs, vegetables offer fibre and minerals, while dal and egg whites aid in muscle repair,” said Sheikh.

According to Sheikh, recovery doesn’t require fancy powders or dull meals. “Traditional Indian foods, when combined thoughtfully, can enhance strength, stamina, and consistency. A meal that feels satisfying, nourishing, and familiar is often more effective than one eaten just to follow rules.”

Why include so many vegetables in one meal?

Training puts stress on the body, causing tiny tears in muscles and increasing inflammation. “Vegetables like bhindi (okra), beetroot, lauki (bottle gourd), and baingan (brinjal) are high in antioxidants, potassium, and natural nitrates. These nutrients help reduce stiffness, enhance blood flow, and support recovery. Mixing different vegetables boosts nutrient diversity without the need for fancy superfoods,” shared Sheikh.

How about ghee?

Stressing that ghee is often misunderstood, Sheikh said: “In small amounts, it helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins and adds satisfaction. After intense exercise, the body benefits from some healthy fat, which can slow digestion slightly and prevent sudden energy crashes. Ghee also enhances comfort and taste, making the meal easier to stick to over time.”

Is combining dal and egg whites too much protein?

Not really, affirmed Sheikh. “Plant and animal proteins digest at different rates. Dal supplies steady amino acids, while egg whites provide quickly absorbed protein. Together, they support muscle repair over a longer time, which is beneficial after tough training sessions.”

After a workout, stable energy is more important than quick spikes, especially for those who train regularly or want to stay lean.

Should you try a similar plate?

Sheikh mentioned that this structure works for many, but portion sizes and timing are important. “Someone with digestion issues may need to eat smaller amounts. Others may add yoghurt or omit ghee based on their tolerance. The goal is balance, not strict imitation,” said Sheikh.

