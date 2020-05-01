How to store veggies and fruits to stay fresh longer

How are you staring your fruits and vegetables? How are you staring your fruits and vegetables?

The extended lockdown has forced us to follow a certain lifestyle. With limited resources and restricted movement, the quarantine period has taught us more than one way of living, especially when it comes to cooking and eating food. And with limited storage space in the refrigerator, one needs to be smart with the way they store their vegetables and fruits. One also needs to ensure that what they consume is of good quality and remains fresh for longer.

So here are some ways in which you can store a few of these vegetables and keep them fresh for longer.

* You can create a solution by boiling vinegar, salt and sugar. This solution can be used to clean the vegetables and fruits before storing in airtight containers.

* You can also wash cut vegetables in baking soda or any kind of soda water to get rid of impurities.

* Cut carrots, french beans, green peas, etc in airtight containers and store in the freezer.

* Store potatoes and onions in open brackets at room temperature.

* You can puree tomatoes and store in ice trays in cubical forms and use the cubes while cooking. This way you can use them for weeks at a stretch.

* If you bring mint and coriander, grind them after washing well and keep puree in the fridge. This way they will stay longer.

* If you use spring onion, wash it well. Wipe with a dry cotton cloth and cut and store green leaves and onions in separate airtight containers. This way they stay fresh.

* You can also go for traditional ways and sun dry tomatoes and lentils.

