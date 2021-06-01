How to store peanut butter at home correctly, according to a chef

June 1, 2021 10:50:11 am
Love a layer of peanut butter on your sandwich? Celebrity chef Saransh Goila recently drew our attention to the fact that we may have been storing peanut butter the wrong way all this while.
In an Instagram video, the chef talked about how we see a layer of oil each time we open a peanut butter jar, which we then have to mix well. Some of this oil can also go into our sandwiches.
Goila suggested that the right way to store a jar of peanut butter is to keep it upside down. The chef is seen doing the same in the video. After keeping the jar upside down for a while, he opens the lid, and what we see is the butter is in perfect condition.
View this post on Instagram
“Peanut butter is like stranger things – always store it UPSIDE DOWN,” the chef captioned the video?
Are you storing peanut butter correctly?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-