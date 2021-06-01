How to store peanut butter at home correctly, according to a chef

Love a layer of peanut butter on your sandwich? Celebrity chef Saransh Goila recently drew our attention to the fact that we may have been storing peanut butter the wrong way all this while.

In an Instagram video, the chef talked about how we see a layer of oil each time we open a peanut butter jar, which we then have to mix well. Some of this oil can also go into our sandwiches.

Goila suggested that the right way to store a jar of peanut butter is to keep it upside down. The chef is seen doing the same in the video. After keeping the jar upside down for a while, he opens the lid, and what we see is the butter is in perfect condition.

Also Read | Chef shows how to fill ice cube tray correctly without spilling water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

“Peanut butter is like stranger things – always store it UPSIDE DOWN,” the chef captioned the video?

Are you storing peanut butter correctly?