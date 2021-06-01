scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

How to store peanut butter at home correctly, according to a chef

In an Instagram video, chef Saransh Goila showed the right way to store peanut butter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 10:50:11 am
peanut butterYou may have been storing peanut butter the wrong way. (Source: pixabay)

Love a layer of peanut butter on your sandwich? Celebrity chef Saransh Goila recently drew our attention to the fact that we may have been storing peanut butter the wrong way all this while.

In an Instagram video, the chef talked about how we see a layer of oil each time we open a peanut butter jar, which we then have to mix well. Some of this oil can also go into our sandwiches.

Goila suggested that the right way to store a jar of peanut butter is to keep it upside down. The chef is seen doing the same in the video. After keeping the jar upside down for a while, he opens the lid, and what we see is the butter is in perfect condition.

Also Read |Chef shows how to fill ice cube tray correctly without spilling water

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

“Peanut butter is like stranger things – always store it UPSIDE DOWN,” the chef captioned the video?

Are you storing peanut butter correctly?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Marilyn Monroe
On Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary, a look at some of her most memorable pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement