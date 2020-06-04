Are you reading your recipes right? Find out here

Read the recipe correctly before you start cooking. (representative image, source: getty images) Read the recipe correctly before you start cooking. (representative image, source: getty images)

The lockdown has rekindled love for cooking in many of us; newbies are also taking the opportunity to learn cooking skills and making their favourite dishes. Google Trends report recently registered a spike in the search for recipes worldwide, from that of banana bread to Dalgona coffee. You may be going through a lot of recipes, but did you know there is a right way to read them to avoid any confusion or mess during the actual process of cooking? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Read/watch the recipe all at once: Experts recommend that instead of checking the recipe while cooking, one should read or watch it all at once in advance one or two times, to make the necessary preparations beforehand. Finding you have insufficient ingredients or do not have the required equipment can only lead to more confusion while cooking. You do not want any unpleasant surprises once you have begun cooking.

2. Have everything in place: Blogger and writer Jacqueline Weiss points out in an article in tasteofhome.com that before you start the cooking process, have everything in place — from the ingredients to the utensils and other essential items.

3. Make a time estimate: While most recipes give you a time estimate, roughly sketch a time period for yourself, as per your speed or any other chore you may need to complete during the time. Some recipes also involve a resting time and a sub-recipe which would add to the cooking time, so keep that in mind.

4. Rely on your senses: Take note of the cooking time for any food item before moving on to the next stage, but do not depend on it completely, mentions an article in Vox. Sometimes, you may need to saute the spices for a little longer or wait beyond the mentioned duration for a food item to turn golden brown, and so on. So rely on your sense of touch, sight and smell, and cook accordingly.

5. Look for a sub-recipe: If there is a sub-recipe involved, that is, there is a sauce or seasoning that you may have to prepare for the dish, it would add to the time taken to cook. So read or watch the recipe carefully to check for any added preparation within the recipe.

6. Check for divided ingredients: Some ingredients may be used more than once at different stages of making a dish. So make sure to take note of that and arrange for adequate proportions of the ingredients.

7. Understand the cooking vocabulary: Not all of us are familiar with specific cooking vocabulary like blanche or fold. Find out what they mean or watch a video to see how it is done so that you are not left clueless.

