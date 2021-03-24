Make veg enchiladas at home with leftover rotis (recipe inside)

Have you tried making enchiladas at home? (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Enchilada is a much-savoured Mexican dish. It is traditionally made of corn tortillas rolled around a filling, covered in savoury sauce.

As exotic as the dish sounds, you can also make a desi version of it at home with leftover rotis as the base. All you need are some simple ingredients to make the sauce and fillings.

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah shared the recipe video on Instagram recently in which she shows how you can easily make delicious vegetarian enchilada in no time. Take a look:

Ingredients

5 – Leftover rotis

For Enchilada sauce

1½ cup – Marinara sauce

1- Medium-sized roasted red bell pepper (you can choose to skip this)

½ tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Garlic powder (you can use 2 to 3 cloves of regular garlic instead)

¼ tsp – Oregano

1 tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp – Apple cider vinegar (any will work though)

¼ tsp – Freshly ground pepper

¼ tsp – Lime zest (for the zing)

1 tsp – Butter

1 tsp – All-purpose flour

Salt

For filling

Sauteed veggies like bell peppers, corn, onion and some herbs

Method

*Heat butter in a pan and add the flour. Cook for one minute and then add marinara sauce base, and keep mixing it to enhance the texture of the sauce.

*Add all the spices, roasted bell pepper puree, and seasonings.

*Add water and cover the pan. Let it simmer for five to six minutes.

* Remove the lid and cook for a few more minutes, and your sauce is ready.

*Add some filling to each of the rotis and roll them separately. Assemble them in a pan one after another and coat them with the sauce on top.

*Add some cheese on top, and other veggies for garnish, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes.

How about trying this recipe?

