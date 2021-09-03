What is the correct way to make haldi doodh (turmeric milk)?

As healthy as turmeric milk may be, not many of us enjoy its taste and therefore avoid drinking it. But according to nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, the mixture tastes bad only when it is not made the right way. So, how should we exactly prepare haldi doodh?

In an Instagram video, Ganeriwal shared a detailed recipe for making turmeric milk the right way. “We know that turmeric milk or haldi doodh is great to have. It has anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. A glass of haldi doodh can help us recover well, boost our immunity and so on. But what is not known is that haldi milk has to be prepared in a certain way so that it can work effectively,” she said in the video.

Here’s the right way to make turmeric milk:

*Heat little ghee in a pan. This is will help dissolve all the active compounds in turmeric powder.

*Add some turmeric powder to the ghee and let is cook for a few seconds on a very low flame.

*Switch off the flame and add a pinch of black pepper powder. This mixture will work even better if you can add a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon powder each.

*Once the mixture is ready, add warm milk and some sugar and your glass of haldi doodh is ready to drink. “Not only will it taste extremely well this time but it will also work well for you,” the nutritionist added.

