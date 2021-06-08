Chef shares simple recipe to make tomato ketchup at home

Tomato ketchup is among the must-haves in every household. Whether it is your favourite pakodas or sandwich or noodles, this one food item works as the perfect dip or seasoning with everything. But instead of buying it from the market, you can easily make fresh, chemical-free, healthy ketchup at home. All you need are some tomatoes and other basic ingredients.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared a simple recipe for making a small bottle of ketchup at home. “Simple, quick, and healthy sauce for your family especially for kids,” he wrote. Try this:

Ingredients

1 kg – Tomatoes, cut into small pieces

1 – Beetroot, small (optional)

½ – Small onion, chopped

3 – Garlic

1 – Ginger, small piece

½ cup – Sugar

¼ cup – Vinegar

Salt to taste

1 – Dry red chilli

Method

*Add the tomatoes to a pan. Then add the rest of the ingredients.

*Cook for 30-40 mins till the tomatoes are mashed completely.

*Now put the tomato mixture in a blender. Blend till it gets a thick ketchup-like texture.

*Seive and empty the ketchup in a bottle. Your homemade ketchup is ready.

Excited to try this?