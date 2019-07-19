Make the perfect golden-brown kachori at home with these easy tips (recipe inside)

Kachori, the deep-fried puffy bread stuffed with a spicy mix of dal (lentils), onion, or potato, and served with a mint-coriander chutney is one of the most popular street foods of India. In some places, it also doubles up as a dessert with khoya and dry fruits filling inside.

However, the dal kachori remains one of the most popular versions of this popular Indian snack. If you want a taste of the perfect kachori, then maybe instead of ordering this weekend, you can experiment a little in your kitchen. Just follow the recipe and these easy tips.

* Freshly ground paste of ginger and garlic made at home without any additive adds the real punch. Don’t go for the packaged mix.

* To get that crunch, mix a bit of semolina (suji) to the dough while kneading.

* After stuffing the dal mixture in the poori, seal it with water and deep fry until the outer crust gets a beautiful golden-brown colour.

* To give it a unique look you can crush the outer crust of the kachori after it is fried and fill it with tamarind and mint chutneys, chopped onions, tomato and crispy sev (indian snack).

Here’s an easy way to make a club Kachori with Aloo Kali Mirch ki sabzi at home

Ingredients

For Club Kachori

2 cups – Plain flour

1/3 cups – Semolina flour

1/2 cup – Split black gram paste

1/2 cup – Curd

Salt to taste

For Aloo Kali Mirch ki Sabzi

2-3 tbsp – Oil

1/2 tbsp – Mustard seeds

1/2 tbsp – Cumin seeds

1/2 tbsp – Fenugreek seeds

1/2 tbsp – Asafoetida

1 and a 1/2 cup – Boiled potatoes, mashed

1/2 tbsp – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1/2 tbsp – Cumin powder

1 tbsp – Black pepper

1 tbsp – Dried and crushed fenugreek leaves

Chopped coriander leaves

Method

* Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients for the kachori one by one to make a dough.

* Add some water to the dough.

* Roll it into medium-sized balls and then roll out the balls into flat kachoris.

* Heat oil in a pan.

* Deep fry the flat kachoris.

* Now, in a different pan, heat some oil for the sabzi.

* Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and asafoetida and stir them well.

* Add the boiled potatoes to it and mix it with the ingredients.

* Next, add turmeric powder, salt, cumin powder and black pepper. Stir well.

* Add some water, if required.

* Add the fenugreek leaves and the coriander leaves. Stir it well.

* Now it is ready to be served. Keep the kachoris and the sabzi in a plate. Serve them hot.