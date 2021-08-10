How to make crispy aloo tikki burger: Chef shares tips and tricks

If you are looking for a hassle-free evening snack, the humble aloo tikki burger can be a great option. But if you are making it at home, there are some things you need to keep in mind to make sure the burger is crispy and does not get soggy easily.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared some easy tips and tricks you can follow for making restaurant-style aloo tikki burger. Here’s what he suggested:

*Before assembling your burger, toast the buns. This will ensure they remain crisp and do not get soggy easily.

*Place lettuce on the bun first, before placing the tikki. This also makes sure the burger does not get soggy easily. It also adds to the colour and crispiness of the burger apart from nutrition.

*If you want the patty to be extra crunchy, you can coat it with slurry and bread crumbs twice. Begin by putting the patty in slurry, followed by sprinkling bread crumbs and then repeat the process.

*Once the patty is covered in crumbs, you can deep freeze it for four to six weeks. So, the next time you want to make burger, take it out of the fridge and deep fry it directly.

When are you trying this?