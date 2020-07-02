How to make the perfect bonda soup

(Source: thegreatindianfoodie/Instagram) (Source: thegreatindianfoodie/Instagram)

Bonda soup, a special dish from Karnataka, is made of urad dal pakodas dipped in hot watery moong dal, which forms the soup base. Though the fritter is usually deep-fried in oil, if you are looking for a healthy alternative, you can also pan-fry or air fry it. The protein-rich moong dal made with tempering of curry leaves and mustard seeds makes it perfect for the monsoons, when people are generally prone to seasonal flu or the common cold.

It can be a nice hot pot breakfast for weekends or a lazy dinner for weekdays.

Ingredients for bonda

1 cup – Urad daal

2 – Chillies

1 inch – Ginger

A few curry leaves

A few coriander leaves

1/2 tbsp – Pepper

2 tbsp – Dry coconut

Salt to taste

Method

* Soak urad dal for two hours in water. After draining the water, put in a mixer grinder until it turns into a thick paste.

* Add finely chopped chillies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander leaves, pepper, dry coconut and mix it well.

* Fry the pakoda balls until it turns brown.

Ingredients for moong dal soup

3/4 cup – Moong daal

1 TSP – Ginger

3 slit – Chilli

1 – Tomato (chopped0

1/4th tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Oil

Salt to taste

2 1/5 cups – Water

Give it a whistle

Method

* Add all the ingredients in a pressure cooker and cook it until it gives a whistle.

For tempering dal

3 tbsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Mustard

1 tsp – Cumin

A pinch of hing

Few curry leaves

Method

* In a seperate pan, add mustard seeds, cumin, a pinch of hing, a few curry leaves to hot oil.

* Mix dal with three cups of water, add some salt and mix it.

* Boil for one minute and the soup is ready.

