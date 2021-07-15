Chef shares simple tips and tricks to make potatoes last longer

Potatoes are one of the most common ingredients in any household. But when stored for long, they lose some amount of freshness and gradually begin to sprout as well.

Turns out, you need to take some simple measures to store potatoes for long. Chef Kunal Kapur shared some tips and tricks in an Instagram post.

“Did you know that potatoes can last longer than any other fruits and vegetables? But eventually, they start to sprout green shoots and lose some of their freshness and flavour. If you know how to store them properly, they’ll stay fresh for weeks, or possibly even months, longer,” he wrote.

Here’s what the chef suggested:

*Store potatoes in a cool, well-ventilated place.

*Colder temperatures such as in the refrigerator, cause a potato’s starch to convert to sugar, resulting in a sweet taste and discolouration when cooked.

*Avoid areas that reach high temperatures or receive too much sunlight. Always in a cool dark place away from dirt sunlight.

*Perforated plastic bags and paper bags offer the best environment for extending shelf-life.

*Don’t wash potatoes before storing. Dampness promotes early spoilage.

*Green on the skin of a potato is the build-up of a chemical called Solanine. It is a natural reaction to the potato being exposed to too much light.

*Solanine produces a bitter taste and if eaten in large quantity can cause illness.

*If there is slight greening, cut away the green portions of the potato skin before cooking and eating.

*Sprouts are a sign that the potato is trying to grow. Storing potatoes in a cool, dry, dark location that is well ventilated will reduce sprouting.

*Cut the sprouts away before cooking or eating the potato.

How about trying these the next time you buy potatoes?