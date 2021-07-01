This hack to make fried paneer ‘super soft and spongy’ works like a charm

Know the hacks which make paneer retain the sponginess and softness. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

Paneer is an all-time favourite ingredient that is used in a variety of dishes — be it curry, a dry preparation or even grilled and sauteed. It often ranks high on the menu in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian households.

However, paneer tends to get hard and rubber-like when fried, which can make the dish taste a bit chewy. But, worry not as chef Saransh Goila has the perfect hack, courtesy of his mother, which ensures that paneer retains its sponginess and softness.

“Her fried paneer works like a charm always. Soaking in warm water also gets rid of some excess oil,” the chef captioned his Instagrm post.

Check it out below:

Follow this hack to make your paneer super soft and spongy:

Method

*Deep fry the paneer pieces until they turn golden brown.

*Take a bowl of boiled water. Add salt to it.

*Soak fried paneer in the warm, salty water for 10 minutes.

*Press the paneer pieces gently to remove excess water.

“You can also soak your fresh paneer if it’s tough after soaking in warm water. It makes a big difference,” he says.

You can make a variety of dishes from paneer like palak paneer, matar paneer, kadhai paneer, paneer tikka, and the chef’s favorite palak chole paneer chawal. It can be served with pickle, onion, and radish.

Would you like to try?