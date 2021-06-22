Craving something savoury? Try moong dal waffle today

Many of us reach out for chips and other unhealthy munchies to satiate our hunger pangs. But how about keeping things healthy with a delicious and super nutritious recipe — moong dal waffle!

Moong dal or green gram dal is packed with healthy nutrients, high antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, and fibre. This recipe can work as a great evening snack or even breakfast. Instead of using leavened batter or dough, which is conventionally used for waffles and is high in calories and refined carbohydrates, moong serves as an easy and healthy alternative.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared the recipe which is a fuse between the traditional moong and the modern waffle. It unites the parameters of a good healthy meal with an innovative one.

Take a look!

“We all love waffles filled with chocolate but try out this savory and healthy moong dal waffle and you are gonna make it your regular tea time snack for sure,” wrote chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Instagram.

Ingredients

1 cup – Split green gram with skin (chilkewali moong dal) soaked for 3-4 hours and drained

2 tbsp – Corn kernels, boiled and crushed

1 tbsp – Green peas, boiled and crushed

1-2 – Green chillies, finely chopped

Black peppercorns. crushed to taste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tbsp – Cashewnuts, chopped

1 tbsp – Raisins

Oil for greasing

1/4 cup – Eggless mayonnaise

1 tbsp – Green chutney

Method

*Put split green gram in a blender jar, add some water and blend into coarse and semi-thick mixture. Transfer into a bowl.

*Add corn kernels and green peas to the batter and mix. Add green chillies, crushed peppercorns, salt, and coriander leaves and mix. Add cashew nuts and raisins and mix well.

*Preheat electric waffle iron.

*Add baking soda to the batter and mix well.

*Grease the preheated waffle iron with some oil. Pour some batter, cover and cook till golden brown and crisp. Use up the remaining batter similarly.

*To prepare chutney-mayonnaise dip, mix together mayonnaise and green chutney in a bowl.

*Spread some chutney-mayonnaise dip on two sides of a serving platter. Place waffles in the centre and serve hot.

