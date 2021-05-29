scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Kerala boy shows how to make hot crispy chips at home in viral video; watch

Sankaran has become a viral sensation lately with nearly five lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel called Sankaran Vlogs

May 29, 2021 8:15:00 pm
chipsHave you tried making lays chips at home? (representational, source: pixabay)

If you are craving a packet of chips but do not want to step out to buy it amid lockdown, why not make it at home?

Teaching how to make crispy lays chips at home is a young boy from Kerala named Sankaran, who has become a viral sensation lately with nearly five lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel called Sankaran Vlogs.

Sankaran was too excited and happy when his school closed during the lockdown but then he was quite worried about not being able to meet his friends. Later, he came up with the idea of starting a YouTube channel that is now gaining attention from all corners.

The young cooking enthusiast recently shared a simple recipe for making crispy hot chips at home. Take a look:

Ingredients

Potato
Ginger and Garlic paste
Tomato puree
Garam masala
Sugar
Chilli powder
Salt
Water

Method

*Make a sauce with the above-mentioned ingredients, apart from potato, and make sure the consistency is slightly thick.
*Marinate thinly sliced potatoes with this homemade sauce.
*Heat the pan and pour the required amount of oil into it.
*Make sure the oil is hot enough to fry the potatoes.
*Once the oil is ready add potato slices one by one into the pan and fry them till they are crispy hot.

How about giving this recipe a try?

