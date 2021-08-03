Here’s how to make gluten-free pasta from papad; recipe inside

Have you tried making pasta from papad? (representational, source: pixabay)

Next time, if you do not find pasta in your kitchen just when you were craving it, you can use papad to make it. Yes, you read that right.

Chef Saransh Goila recently took to Instagram to show how to make pasta with simple papad slices.

In the video, Goila is seen cutting uncooked papad into thin pasta-like strips. He then boils the papad slices in water (with little oil) and strains them.

“I dared myself and made this for lunch, what was bound to fail ended up being very very tasty!” the chef wrote alongside the video.

“In all its desi-ness this papad pasta is the cheapest (Rs. 25-30) gluten free copy of a pappardelle!” he added.

However, since papad is usually very thin, do not boil it for too long, the chef advised.

How to cook papad pasta

In the video, Goila begins by heating oil in a pan. To this, he adds some chopped garlic. He then adds spices, followed by papad pasta. In the final step, he adds herbs and seasoning.

