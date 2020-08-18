Enjoy chatpata street flavours with this easy, nutritious chivda namkeen

Here’s a lip-smacking recipe with a host of health benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s a lip-smacking recipe with a host of health benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How about giving your favourite evening snack a nutritious makeover? Don’t be surprised, it is very much possible to combine nutrition and taste to make a lip-smacking and healthier snack. If you are wondering how, it is time to enjoy the street flavours of your favourite chivda with a more “balanced” homemade recipe, suggested dietitian Lavleen Kaur.

This is what she had to say: “Hungry? Want a healthier option? One of my favorite evening snacks, and I call it ‘The Balanced Chivda’. When made at home, it’s a much healthier option than the packaged and processed cereals and namkeens you see labelled as ‘diet chivda‘, ‘diet namkeen’ and so on.”

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

300g – Chivda/Poha (thin)

50g – Murmura/bhel

100g – Roasted peanuts

100g – Roasted channe

50g – Roasted makhana

2-3 tbsp – Dry coconut thin/small slices

8-10 – Curry leaves

Coriander leaves, chopped

3-4 tbsp – Desi ghee or coconut oil (raw virgin cold-pressed)

Spices

½ tsp – Turmeric powder (haldi)

2 pinch – Asafoetida (hing)

½ tsp – Amchoor

½ tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

3-4 – Dry red chillies

1 tbsp – Coriander seeds, lightly crushed

2 tbsp – Saunf

1.5 tbsp – Khus khus (poppy seeds, optional)

1 tbsp – Sugar (optional)

Method

*Dry roast poha/chivda for 5-8 minutes on low flame until crisp, and keep it aside.

*Roast peanuts and makhana separately with one tablespoon oil (until crisp or changes colour, and keep aside).

*Heat up three tablespoon of oil in a pan for a couple of minutes on medium flame.

*Add curry leaves and coriander leaves. Stir for two minutes.

*Add dry red chillies, hing, coriander seeds, dry coconut slices and channa. Stir for two minutes.

*Add khus-khus, saunf, haldi, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well on low flame.

*Add chivda and murmura, and mix well.

*Add amchoor powder, mix well and cook for four-five minutes on low flame.

*Add roasted makhana and peanuts and mix well.

*Add sugar (optional), mix well and cook for another three-four minutes on low flame.

*Let it cool down and then relish as an evening snack. Can be stored in air tight container for up to three weeks.

Health benefits

*Balanced macro and micro nutrient content with a combination of healthy fats, carbs and reasonable protein.

*Rich in iron, vitamin B and calcium (Bonus tip: squeeze a lemon to enhance taste and iron absorption).

*Good amount of fibre.

*Perfect snack for everyone in the family including a diabetic, anaemic, pregnant women and people suffering from constipation

Contra-indications

*If you have IBS or chronic stomach issues.

*Mind the portion, as it can be easily overeaten.

