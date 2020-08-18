Enjoy chatpata street flavours with this easy, nutritious chivda namkeen

How about giving your favourite evening snack a nutritious makeover? Don’t be surprised, it is very much possible to combine nutrition and taste to make a lip-smacking and healthier snack. If you are wondering how, it is time to enjoy the street flavours of your favourite chivda with a more “balanced” homemade recipe, suggested dietitian Lavleen Kaur.
This is what she had to say: “Hungry? Want a healthier option? One of my favorite evening snacks, and I call it ‘The Balanced Chivda’. When made at home, it’s a much healthier option than the packaged and processed cereals and namkeens you see labelled as ‘diet chivda‘, ‘diet namkeen’ and so on.”
Here is the recipe.
Ingredients
300g – Chivda/Poha (thin)
50g – Murmura/bhel
100g – Roasted peanuts
100g – Roasted channe
50g – Roasted makhana
2-3 tbsp – Dry coconut thin/small slices
8-10 – Curry leaves
Coriander leaves, chopped
3-4 tbsp – Desi ghee or coconut oil (raw virgin cold-pressed)
Spices
½ tsp – Turmeric powder (haldi)
2 pinch – Asafoetida (hing)
½ tsp – Amchoor
½ tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
3-4 – Dry red chillies
1 tbsp – Coriander seeds, lightly crushed
2 tbsp – Saunf
1.5 tbsp – Khus khus (poppy seeds, optional)
1 tbsp – Sugar (optional)
Method
*Dry roast poha/chivda for 5-8 minutes on low flame until crisp, and keep it aside.
*Roast peanuts and makhana separately with one tablespoon oil (until crisp or changes colour, and keep aside).
*Heat up three tablespoon of oil in a pan for a couple of minutes on medium flame.
*Add curry leaves and coriander leaves. Stir for two minutes.
*Add dry red chillies, hing, coriander seeds, dry coconut slices and channa. Stir for two minutes.
*Add khus-khus, saunf, haldi, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well on low flame.
*Add chivda and murmura, and mix well.
*Add amchoor powder, mix well and cook for four-five minutes on low flame.
*Add roasted makhana and peanuts and mix well.
*Add sugar (optional), mix well and cook for another three-four minutes on low flame.
*Let it cool down and then relish as an evening snack. Can be stored in air tight container for up to three weeks.
Health benefits
*Balanced macro and micro nutrient content with a combination of healthy fats, carbs and reasonable protein.
*Rich in iron, vitamin B and calcium (Bonus tip: squeeze a lemon to enhance taste and iron absorption).
*Good amount of fibre.
*Perfect snack for everyone in the family including a diabetic, anaemic, pregnant women and people suffering from constipation
Contra-indications
*If you have IBS or chronic stomach issues.
*Mind the portion, as it can be easily overeaten.
