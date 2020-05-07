In India, vegan milk is still not widely consumed as the price is relatively high compared to dairy milk. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) In India, vegan milk is still not widely consumed as the price is relatively high compared to dairy milk. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Vegan food culture has gained popularity because it taps on various topics, right from animal cruelty to minimalistic approach towards food, and reduction of food wastage. However, in India vegan milk is still not widely consumed as the price is relatively higher compared to dairy milk.

However, there are a lot of people who are lactose intolerant and can’t consume dairy products. For those who are tempted to try some vegan milk, here’s how you can make almond milk at home.

Method

* Soak raw almonds in water overnight.

* Next day, in a high-powdered blender add the soaked almonds with four cups of fresh cold water. Blend it for four-five minutes until it turns creamy and smooth.

* Strain the mixture using a cotton cloth or a net bag. Pour the almond milk in an airtight container and store it in the fridge.

What to do with the leftover almond pulp?

Vegan food culture promotes reducing wastage. So after extracting milk from the almonds, you can use it in several ways. You can bake it or roast it on a pan. This roasted almond residue can be used as a topping on yoghurt, chia seed pudding, granola or simply mix it with flour that can be used for making rotis or bread.

How long does almond milk last?

Just like packaged milk, vegan or plant-based milk also has a shelf life of not more than three days. So it is recommended making small batches of it and storing in the refrigerator.

