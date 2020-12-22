Want to increase shelf life of bananas? Here’s what chef Vikas Khanna does

What trick do you use to keep bananas fresh? (Source: Obsidian Soul/wikimedia commons)

Bananas tend to turn brown, overripe and eventually go bad very quickly. But chef Vikas Khanna has found a trick to increase the shelf life of bananas, a method that “truly works” according to him.

The celebrity chef, who has been “experimenting” with ways to do it, shared a video on Twitter, in which he is seen covering the stem of some bananas with wet tissue. “I was experimenting on ways to increase the shelf life of bananas. Wrapping the stem with plastic wrap or covering it with wet tissue,” he suggested.

Watch the video:

A trick that truly works.

I was experimenting on ways to increase the shelf life of bananas.

Wrapping the stem with plastic wrap or covering it with wet tissue. pic.twitter.com/bjX1xKyZzP — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 20, 2020

Netizens were quick to share their tips and tricks too. “Separate bananas from the bunch, shelf life increases! ~ random fruit vendor’s advice. It works!” a Twitter user wrote.

Separate bananas from the bunch, shelf life increases! ~ random fruit vendor’s advice. It works! — Raihan Taqui Syed (@RaihanTaquiSyed) December 20, 2020

“Best is wrap them with aluminum foil. We do It all the time and it works,” another suggested.

Best is wrap them with aluminium foil. We do It all the time and it works. — Kaushik Banerjee (@Kobanz12) December 21, 2020

“You can also cover the stem with the silver foil, that too works,” wrote yet another social media user.

You can also cover the stem with the silver foil, that too works 🙂 — Chandni Rajani (@Chandni_Rajani) December 20, 2020

What hack do you use?

