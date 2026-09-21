How to identify naturally ripened papaya: What to look for

How to find out if your papaya is chemically ripened (Express Archive)

A uniformly yellow papaya may raise suspicions among shoppers, particularly because an unusually bright, even colour is often associated with artificial ripening. But does a yellow papaya necessarily mean it has been chemically ripened?

“No, a uniformly yellow papaya does not automatically mean it has been chemically ripened,” Himanshi Sharma, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com.

In fact, naturally ripened papayas can also develop an even yellow or golden-yellow colour when allowed to mature fully on the tree. Factors such as variety, growing conditions and harvest stage can also influence how the fruit looks when ripe.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.