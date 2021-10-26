scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Subway shares the right way to hold a footlong; check it out

Find out if you have been holding it correctly!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 3:00:40 pm
Subway UK responded to a Twitter user's post to reveal the right way to hold a 'sub'. (Source: Pixabay)

If you are a Subway lover, you are also aware of the struggles of holding as footlong to ensure all the fillings inside do not ooze out when you take a bite.

Putting all confusion to rest, the sandwich chain recently shared on Twitter the right way to hold a footlong.

Subway’s reply followed a blogger’s tweet, who posted an image of him holding a long ‘sub’ with both hands. “You guys keep making fun of the way I hold my sandwich but how the hell are you supposed to hold a footlong? I’m not in the wrong here,” the user wrote. The post went viral.

Also Read |Following tuna sandwich controversy, Subway CEO says it is one of his favourites

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Replying to the user, Subway UK wrote, “Just chiming in here…. That’s exactly how you hold a Sub.”

Do you also hold a ‘sub’ this way or have you been doing it wrong?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Lifestyle

Photos

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Observatory deck
Check out the breathtaking views from New York City’s newest observatory deck

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Oct 26: Latest News