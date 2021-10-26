Subway shares the right way to hold a footlong; check it out

If you are a Subway lover, you are also aware of the struggles of holding as footlong to ensure all the fillings inside do not ooze out when you take a bite.

Putting all confusion to rest, the sandwich chain recently shared on Twitter the right way to hold a footlong.

Subway’s reply followed a blogger’s tweet, who posted an image of him holding a long ‘sub’ with both hands. “You guys keep making fun of the way I hold my sandwich but how the hell are you supposed to hold a footlong? I’m not in the wrong here,” the user wrote. The post went viral.

You guys keep making fun of the way I hold my sandwich but how the hell are you supposed to hold a footlong? I’m not in the wrong here pic.twitter.com/zV83eBbsDP — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) October 18, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“You’re holding it like a baby!” AND YOU WANT ME TO DO WHAT? GRIP IT WITH ONE HAND? — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) October 18, 2021

don’t worry user ranboosaysstuff i hold my sandwiches like that too, no matter the size — tommy 🩰🩰🩰🩰🩰 (@tomphonee) October 22, 2021

that’s how i hold my nephew sometimes — rachael (@honkingrachael) October 18, 2021

Replying to the user, Subway UK wrote, “Just chiming in here…. That’s exactly how you hold a Sub.”

Just chiming in here…. That’s exactly how you hold a Sub. https://t.co/ivEOS6JAl2 — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) October 19, 2021

Do you also hold a ‘sub’ this way or have you been doing it wrong?

