Subway shares the right way to hold a footlong; check it out

October 26, 2021 3:00:40 pm
If you are a Subway lover, you are also aware of the struggles of holding as footlong to ensure all the fillings inside do not ooze out when you take a bite.
Putting all confusion to rest, the sandwich chain recently shared on Twitter the right way to hold a footlong.
Subway’s reply followed a blogger’s tweet, who posted an image of him holding a long ‘sub’ with both hands. “You guys keep making fun of the way I hold my sandwich but how the hell are you supposed to hold a footlong? I’m not in the wrong here,” the user wrote. The post went viral.
You guys keep making fun of the way I hold my sandwich but how the hell are you supposed to hold a footlong? I’m not in the wrong here pic.twitter.com/zV83eBbsDP
— Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) October 18, 2021
Here’s how netizens reacted:
“You’re holding it like a baby!” AND YOU WANT ME TO DO WHAT? GRIP IT WITH ONE HAND?
— Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) October 18, 2021
don’t worry user ranboosaysstuff i hold my sandwiches like that too, no matter the size
— tommy 🩰🩰🩰🩰🩰 (@tomphonee) October 22, 2021
that’s how i hold my nephew sometimes
— rachael (@honkingrachael) October 18, 2021
Replying to the user, Subway UK wrote, “Just chiming in here…. That’s exactly how you hold a Sub.”
Just chiming in here…. That’s exactly how you hold a Sub. https://t.co/ivEOS6JAl2
— Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) October 19, 2021
Do you also hold a ‘sub’ this way or have you been doing it wrong?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-