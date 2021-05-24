scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
What is the right way to eat breakfast cereal? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Adding a lot of cereal to your bowl is not the right way to eat it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 11:40:31 am
breakfast cerealAre you eating your breakfast cereal right? (Source: pixabay)

When it comes to a quick breakfast, many of us fall back on a bowl of cereal and milk. Even if you are doing so, are you sure you are eating it the right way?

More often than not, we tend to stuff in as much cereal as possible in the bowl, sometimes with very little milk. That is a “wrong way” to eat cereal, says nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel.

Eating excess cereal can also impact your mood if you are stressed already. According to Dr Uma Naidoo, a Harvard nutritional psychiatrist, it can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, leaving you on an “emotional rollercoaster”.

“Breakfast cereals are very high on calories, high carbs (and) can be loaded with loaded with sugar,” she says.

Also Read |Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Nutritionist says it’s ‘healthier’ than most cereals

So, what is the right way to eat cereals? Keep these steps in mind:

 

*Count the number of spoons of cereal that you need.
*Make sure you have enough milk so that you get the benefit of the carbohydrate along with calcium from the milk, the nutritionist advises.

