Saturday, March 19, 2022
Here’s simple way to clean and cut a pomelo; know the many benefits of this citrus fruit

Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to show us how to cut this large citrus food — minus the mess!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2022 4:20:14 pm
Relished during the winter season, pomelos are a delicious, citrus-y fruit. (Representative Image/Pexels)

Pomelos, a large variety of citrus fruit, is popularly relished across the country. This tangy, fibrous and refreshing fruit is related to the sweeter grapefruit and is known for its high vitamin C and antioxidant properties.

Referred to as chakotra in Uttarakhand, batabi lebu in West Bengal and robab tenga in Assam, the fruit tastes delicious on its own or when added to salads. Recently, Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to share how to clean and cut a pomelo without getting your kitchen surface messy.

“Make a lovely salad with it ya phir Uttarakhand style Chakotra ka Saan which is also a desi salad,” he captioned the post.

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

Here’s how to neatly cut a pomelo, according to Chef Saransh Goila.

*Take a pomelo and slice off both ends uniformly.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Make gashes in the pomelo’s peel in the shape of a triangle. Carefully tear off slices of the peel as it will open up like flower petals.

*Slice the remainder of the white peel and rind from the fruit with a sharp knife. You’ll be able to see the bright flesh of the fruit.

*Open the segments of the pomelo with your hands and use them as required.

A winter favourite, pomelos also contain a high amount of fibre and can be added to jams, marmalades, soups, salads or even candies!

