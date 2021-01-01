Hangover after New Year’s party? Count on these remedy drinks

While the protocols are in place amid the pandemic, many people are still celebrating New Year 2021 with low-key parties. If you are a party animal and love to indulge in drinking, here are some easy ways to ensure you can get rid of a hangover. Nutritionist Mummum Garewal, who is currently overseeing Taapsee Pannu‘s diet for Rashmi Rocket, shared these easy remedy drinks that can come to your rescue.

Note: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health.

Apple cider vinegar and ginger

Nausea and heartburn troubling you? Have this drink.

Ginger has long been used for its anti-nausea effects and the fructose in honey increases the speed at which the body gets rid of alcohol.

How to make?

Ingredients

5ml – Unfiltered apple cider vinegar

5ml – Lemon juice

5ml – Ginger juice

1tsp – Honey

200ml – Plain water

Method

*Mix all these ingredients together.

Banana milkshake

Alcohol consumption leads to dehydration and loss of electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Bananas are excellent hangover cure because they are rich in potassium and can help replenish the body’s stores. The casein protein found in milk can counteract alcohol and a bit of honey will give an energy boost.

Ingredients

1 no – Banana, sliced

Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk

Honey

Method

*Blend the banana with milk using a hand blender. Drizzle some honey on top and serve chilled.

Coconut water

Coconut water has electrolyte content that makes for an important part of hangover recovery. “Research has shown it to be as beneficial as sports drinks that are used for rehydration purposes during competitive events,” she said.

Coconut smoothie

Coconut milk smoothie is a simple recipe to help lubricate and soothe the lining of the stomach and helps rehydrate you with important minerals of potassium and sodium too.

How to make?

Ingredients

2 cups – Coconut water

1 cup – Tender coconut

1/2 cup – Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk

Unrefined sugar

Method

*Blend all ingredients together in a blending jar. Pour in a glass and serve chilled.

Strawberry and almond smoothie

Consumption of alcohol has been found to increase inflammatory compounds in the body. Strawberries are rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients which means, they are good to fight inflammation. Almonds are good source of magnesium and help replenish the magnesium stores in the body that get depleted owing to excessive alcohol consumption.

How to make?

Ingredients

Yogurt

Full fat milk or nut milk

Few strawberries

Few almonds

Honey to taste

Method

Blend the ingredients together and top with a little honey.

