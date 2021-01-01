scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Hangover after New Year’s party? Count on these remedy drinks

A nutritionist recommends these drinks that can come to your aid

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 10:00:31 am
Count on these remedy drinks to cure a hangover. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While the protocols are in place amid the pandemic, many people are still celebrating New Year 2021 with low-key parties. If you are a party animal and love to indulge in drinking, here are some easy ways to ensure you can get rid of a hangover. Nutritionist Mummum Garewal, who is currently overseeing Taapsee Pannu‘s diet for Rashmi Rocket, shared these easy remedy drinks that can come to your rescue.

Note: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health.

Apple cider vinegar and ginger

Ginger and lemon water along with apple cider vinegar can be an effective remedy. (Source: Mummun Garewal/Instagram Stories)

Nausea and heartburn troubling you? Have this drink.

Ginger has long been used for its anti-nausea effects and the fructose in honey increases the speed at which the body gets rid of alcohol.

How to make?

Ingredients



5ml – Unfiltered apple cider vinegar
5ml – Lemon juice
5ml – Ginger juice
1tsp – Honey
200ml – Plain water

Method

*Mix all these ingredients together.

Banana milkshake

Ensure you have banana to help you overcome a hangover. (Source: Mummun Garewal/Instagram Stories)

Alcohol consumption leads to dehydration and loss of electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Bananas are excellent hangover cure because they are rich in potassium and can help replenish the body’s stores. The casein protein found in milk can counteract alcohol and a bit of honey will give an energy boost.

Ingredients

1 no – Banana, sliced
Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk
Honey

Method

*Blend the banana with milk using a hand blender. Drizzle some honey on top and serve chilled.

Coconut water

Have coconut water. (Mummun Garewal/Instagram Stories)

Coconut water has electrolyte content that makes for an important part of hangover recovery. “Research has shown it to be as beneficial as sports drinks that are used for rehydration purposes during competitive events,” she said.

Coconut smoothie

Get over the dehydration caused by a hangover. (Mummun Garewal/Instagram Stories)

Coconut milk smoothie is a simple recipe to help lubricate and soothe the lining of the stomach and helps rehydrate you with important minerals of potassium and sodium too.

ALSO READ |How to cure a hangover post New Year’s Eve

How to make?

Ingredients

2 cups – Coconut water
1 cup – Tender coconut
1/2 cup – Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk
Unrefined sugar

Method

*Blend all ingredients together in a blending jar. Pour in a glass and serve chilled.

Strawberry and almond smoothie

Make this quick smoothie now. (Mummun Garewal/Instagram Stories)

Consumption of alcohol has been found to increase inflammatory compounds in the body. Strawberries are rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients which means, they are good to fight inflammation. Almonds are good source of magnesium and help replenish the magnesium stores in the body that get depleted owing to excessive alcohol consumption.

How to make?

Ingredients 

Yogurt
Full fat milk or nut milk
Few strawberries
Few almonds
Honey to taste

Method

Blend the ingredients together and top with a little honey.

