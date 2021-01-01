Hangover after New Year’s party? Count on these remedy drinks

While the protocols are in place amid the pandemic, many people are still celebrating New Year 2021 with low-key parties. If you are a party animal and love to indulge in drinking, here are some easy ways to ensure you can get rid of a hangover. Nutritionist Mummum Garewal, who is currently overseeing Taapsee Pannu‘s diet for Rashmi Rocket, shared these easy remedy drinks that can come to your rescue.
Note: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health.
Apple cider vinegar and ginger
Nausea and heartburn troubling you? Have this drink.
Ginger has long been used for its anti-nausea effects and the fructose in honey increases the speed at which the body gets rid of alcohol.
How to make?
Ingredients
5ml – Unfiltered apple cider vinegar
5ml – Lemon juice
5ml – Ginger juice
1tsp – Honey
200ml – Plain water
Method
*Mix all these ingredients together.
Banana milkshake
Alcohol consumption leads to dehydration and loss of electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Bananas are excellent hangover cure because they are rich in potassium and can help replenish the body’s stores. The casein protein found in milk can counteract alcohol and a bit of honey will give an energy boost.
Ingredients
1 no – Banana, sliced
Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk
Honey
Method
*Blend the banana with milk using a hand blender. Drizzle some honey on top and serve chilled.
Coconut water
Coconut water has electrolyte content that makes for an important part of hangover recovery. “Research has shown it to be as beneficial as sports drinks that are used for rehydration purposes during competitive events,” she said.
Coconut smoothie
Coconut milk smoothie is a simple recipe to help lubricate and soothe the lining of the stomach and helps rehydrate you with important minerals of potassium and sodium too.
How to make?
Ingredients
2 cups – Coconut water
1 cup – Tender coconut
1/2 cup – Full fat cow’s milk or any nut milk
Unrefined sugar
Method
*Blend all ingredients together in a blending jar. Pour in a glass and serve chilled.
Strawberry and almond smoothie
Consumption of alcohol has been found to increase inflammatory compounds in the body. Strawberries are rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients which means, they are good to fight inflammation. Almonds are good source of magnesium and help replenish the magnesium stores in the body that get depleted owing to excessive alcohol consumption.
How to make?
Ingredients
Yogurt
Full fat milk or nut milk
Few strawberries
Few almonds
Honey to taste
Method
Blend the ingredients together and top with a little honey.
