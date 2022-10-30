How to clean iron cookware?

Certain hacks in the kitchen can help save your time, effort, and even your dear iron skillets or pans. One such hack that works all the time is an easy one that MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared recently on Instagram.

“Got rust on your iron pans? Follow this simple tip to maintain your iron pans!” she said in a video post on Instagram.

Here’s what you can do.

*Wash and pat dry the cookware. (You can also heat in the stove mildly to remove any water.)

*Once it is dry, apply mustard oil all over.

*Once it is done, use a soft cloth or tissue to wipe away the excess oil.

*Store the utensil in a dry place.

“This will ensure that all your iron skillets, and pans are maintained,” said Bhadouria in the video.

Why is this important?

“It is very important to season iron tawa as the batter will stick on an unseasoned tawa,” chef Sanjeev Kapoor said in a post on Instagram.

Here’s another tip you simply cannot ignore.

How to remove turmeric stain from crockery

All you need to do is rub them with baking soda base. Let it sit for 30 minutes and then wash with water.

