How to boil and peel eggs the right way

Boiling an egg may seem like a simple task, but it is easier said than done (most of the times). Eggs are a great source of protein and widely consumed across the globe, but still many people continue to struggle with getting perfectly boiled eggs. Some end up spilling the yolk while many others land up with broken eggs. To avoid such mishaps, we have the perfect trick for you which will ensure that you have beautifully boiled and peeled eggs every time.

Know that the perfect hard-boiled egg has no green ring around the yolk and the inner part is creamy and mellow.

How to easily boil an egg?

Kabita Singh from Kabitas Kitchen fame suggests putting a teaspoon of oil in water and then boiling the eggs for not more than 10 minutes. This helps prevent cracks in them.

Another popular method is to add some salt in water and then boil the eggs. That also helps prevent cracking.

How to peel the eggs?

According to Singh, gently cracking the eggs just after boiling and cooling them down helps in peeling.

Another way is to gently crack them and then rub them in between the palms.

Pro tip: Eggs kept in the fridge for a week peel easily compared to farm fresh eggs.

