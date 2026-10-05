How skipping breakfast for a month affects men and women differently

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Does skipping breakfast every day for a month affect men and women differently? That’s the question we asked Dr Saiprasad Lad, consultant gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that it can but added that the effects will vary between individuals. “Breakfast is the first chance to replenish energy after fasting overnight. Regularly skipping it may cause blood sugar fluctuations, increased hunger later in the day, overeating, fatigue, irritability, and trouble concentrating. Some people delay their first meal as part of intermittent fasting. However, doing this without planning the day’s nutrition can have unexpected consequences,” said Dr Lad.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Lad noted how women tend to be more sensitive to energy balance and hormonal changes. “For some women, regularly skipping breakfast may lead to mood swings, irregular eating habits, and worsen blood sugar control, especially if they have conditions like PCOS or diabetes,” said Dr Lad.
Men might handle occasional breakfast skipping a bit better, he asserted. “Still, if it leads to excessive hunger, large evening meals, or poor food choices, it can negatively impact metabolism, energy levels, and weight management. Ultimately, the overall quality of the diet is more important than whether breakfast is consumed,” said Dr Lad.
The effects over a month depend on the person’s lifestyle and eating habits. Some might experience reduced energy, headaches, lower productivity, or increased cravings for sugary and high-calorie foods later in the day. Others may not notice obvious symptoms but could still be missing out on essential nutrients if breakfast is not replaced with balanced meals later. “People with diabetes, acid reflux, or certain digestive issues may find that regularly skipping breakfast worsens their symptoms,” said Dr Lad.
Dr Lad stressed that children, adolescents, pregnant women, people with diabetes on medication, individuals with recurrent acidity, and those with physically demanding jobs should not regularly skip breakfast. “These groups are more likely to face negative effects like low blood sugar, low energy, or worsening digestive symptoms if they go too long without eating,” said Dr lad.
Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Lad. “Weight loss depends on maintaining a sustainable calorie deficit and following a nutritious eating pattern, rather than just missing one meal. Skipping breakfast can backfire if it leads to overeating later in the day or frequent snacking on high-calorie foods.”
A better approach is to choose a balanced breakfast with protein, fibre, and healthy fats, as this helps improve satiety and supports better appetite control throughout the day. “If someone prefers intermittent fasting, they should plan it carefully to ensure their nutritional needs are met,” said Dr Lad.