How skipping breakfast for a month affects men and women differently

Does skipping breakfast every day for a month affect men and women differently? That’s the question we asked Dr Saiprasad Lad, consultant gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed that it can but added that the effects will vary between individuals. “Breakfast is the first chance to replenish energy after fasting overnight. Regularly skipping it may cause blood sugar fluctuations, increased hunger later in the day, overeating, fatigue, irritability, and trouble concentrating. Some people delay their first meal as part of intermittent fasting. However, doing this without planning the day’s nutrition can have unexpected consequences,” said Dr Lad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.