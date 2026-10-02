How ‘namjai’ captures the spirit of Thai food culture

Namjai, literally meaning ‘water of the heart’, is a Thai cultural expression associated with generosity, kindness and goodwill. Here’s how the idea extends to food and hospitality.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Namjai, or ‘water of the heart’, reflects the Thai tradition of generosity, kindness and thoughtful hospitalityNamjai, or ‘water of the heart’, reflects the Thai tradition of generosity, kindness and thoughtful hospitality. (Image Source: Unsplash)
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In Thai food culture, ‘namjai’ isn’t the name of a dish or a special ingredient; it is an expression of generosity and kindness. Food has always been seen as a way to bring people together, and the concept of ‘namjai’ only adds a deeper sense of warmth and connection to the experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

But what is namjai all about

Literally translated as ‘water of the heart’, Namjai is a Thai cultural expression associated with generosity, kindness, goodwill or a willingness to help others. For example, offering someone food without expecting anything in return can be seen as an expression of namjai.

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Pooja Sachdev, Co-Founder & Creative Head, Gourmetly Yours, says, “A traditional Thai meal is rarely just one dish for one person. Dishes are placed at the centre, meant to be shared, passed around, and discovered together. There is an abundance of flavours and textures, with the brightness of lime, the heat of chilli, the fragrance of herbs, and the balance of sweet and salty notes coming together beautifully.”

In Thai food culture, sharing dishes at the centre of the table can be an expression of generosity and connection. In Thai food culture, sharing dishes at the centre of the table can be an expression of generosity and connection. (Image Source: Unsplash)

As a chef, she believes that cooking is not only about technique or ingredients; it is about how the food makes people feel.

“The most memorable meal is food that makes you feel cared for. Namjai captures that beautifully. It reminds us that hospitality is not about excess or extravagance; it is about giving thoughtfully,” she says.

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To this, Chef Bongkot Sabpong , Thai Master Chef, Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram adds, “For me, Namjai on a plate is about cooking with heart, so that those who eat it can find happiness in every bite. I believe that enjoying delicious food can be a form of emotional healing.”

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When food is cooked with that spirit, every dish becomes more than something to eat – it becomes an invitation to connect, share, share, and linger a little longer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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