Delicious almond recipes: How the dry fruit can contribute to a healthy lifestyle

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and should never be skipped. However, most people ignore the first meal, owing to their busy schedules. This practice is common among college students, who need to catch early morning lectures or are staying in hostels and complain about the lack of time.

Parents, who send their teenage children off to college for the first time, are quite concerned about their food choices as most kids simply grab unhealthy snack bites from canteens. In fact, many college students tend to skip meals – mostly breakfast – while transitioning to a more hectic and independent lifestyle. And that is when their eating patterns start having adverse effects on their health issues.

Carrying a handful of almonds could be a good healthy option. So, here are some easy and quick almond recipes for students or office goers, who find it difficult to make time for breakfast.

Almond Apple Chaat

Ingredients

60g — Almonds (roasted)

1 tbsp — Diced green apple

1 tbsp — Diced red apple

½ tbsp — Lemon juice

1 tsp — Olive oil

½ tsp — Red chilli powder

A pinch — Black salt

A few — Mint leaves

Method

* Toss all the ingredients in a bowl.

* Mix well and serve.

Almond-Flavoured Coffee

Ingredients

60g — Almonds

1 tsp — Coffee Powder

1 tsp — Powdered Sugar

1 tbsp — Water

A pinch — Salt

Method

* Whisk the coffee powder, sugar, salt and water together.

* Pour the mixture over almonds. Toss well and bake for 10 minutes at 170 °C.

Almond Mumbai Magic

Ingredients

60g — Almonds (roasted)

1 tbsp — Oil

1 tbsp — Chopped onions

1 tsp — Chopped ginger garlic

1 tsp — Chopped green chilli

½ tbsp — Cubes of cooked potato

1 ½ tsp — Pav Bhaji masala

1 tbsp — Tomato puree

1 tbsp — Water

1 tsp — Chopped pudina

1 tsp — Lemon juice

To taste — Salt and pepper

Method

* Heat oil. Add chopped onions, ginger garlic, chilli, tomato puree.

* Add the Pav Bhaji masala and cook for three minutes. Add the potatoes and mash lightly.

* Add the almonds and toss well. Garnish with chopped onion, and lemon juice.

