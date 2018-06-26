There’s something called Hot Dog Water and it’s more expensive than a bottle of wine

Have you tried the “healthy” hot dog water? (Source: Paki Faloda/Twitter) Have you tried the “healthy” hot dog water? (Source: Paki Faloda/Twitter)

There is no end to the list of bizarre foods. After all there’s a show called ‘Bizarre Foods’ by American culinary expert Andrew Zimmern dedicated to the single-minded pursuit of the regional cuisines around the world that is typically perceived as weird or disgusting. Now, there’s something called Hot Dog Water which apparently costs more than a bottle of wine. Yes, you heard us right!

This strange drink was served at the Vancouver, Canada, Car Free Day festival in the name of health drink. The unfiltered hot dog water dreamed up by a company of the same name costs around $38 (Rs 2,595 approx), but that hasn’t stopped people from buying it. The Canadian news organisation Global News reported that the booth that had hot dog drinks claimed it to be a ‘miracle drink’ that can help you look younger, reduce inflammation, and increase your brain function.

The drink was served in a glass bottle with a single hot dog inside. “There’s a fair bit of it that is too science-y for me, but from what I understand from the specialists here working on it, it’s this idea of like-likes-like,” Hot Dog Water CEO Douglas Bevans said in a statement when questioned by Global News.

Twitter user Paki Faloda shared, “Never thought a day will come when they will sell unfiltered water in fancy bottles for $38 and that too with a hot dog!! #smh it was all a marketing stunt in Vancouver annual Car Free Day festival.

Never thought a day will come when they will sell #UNFILTERED #water in fancy bottles for $38 and that too with a hot dog!! #smh it was all a marketing stunt in #Vancouver annual Car Free Day festival. #WASH https://t.co/8pBAhfaqBA pic.twitter.com/2kyYHp4jXI — Paki Faloda (@PakiFaloda) June 22, 2018

However, if you are thinking that this was the weirdest thing on the stalls then you are wrong. There were also hot dog water lip balm, breath spray, and body fragrance for sale.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd