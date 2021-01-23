5 coffee recipes to keep you warm this winter

How do you like your coffee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A lot of us wake like to kick-start our day with a cup of coffee. Its aroma can be enjoyed straight-up, or even teamed with milk and sugar to make for a delightful sip on cold winter mornings. “The best part about a cup of coffee is that there is a recipe to match everyone’s taste,” says Bharat Sethi, founder, Rage Coffee who shares five hot coffee recipes that are sure to make your day!

Nutella Coffee

It’s good to spoil yourself, especially when it’s a cross between coffee and hot cocoa. This is perfect for a cold winter’s day or a treat for that special someone.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp instant coffee powder/granules

½ cup of water

1 cup milk or cream

1 tbsp sugar or sweetener

1/4 cup Nutella

Whipped cream and chocolate sauce for topping

Preparation:

Mix the instant coffee powder/granules with the water to form a brew.

Add the brew, milk/cream, sugar, and Nutella into a small saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir until the Nutella melts and combines with the other ingredients. Remove from the stove.

Pour it into a mug and top it with whipped cream as well as chocolate sauce.

Note: Adjust sugar and cream to your liking.

Have you tried the dalgona or frothy coffee? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have you tried the dalgona or frothy coffee? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dalgona Coffee

You’ve surely heard of Dalgona coffee. It’s trendy and for a good reason. It’s a delicious drink that only requires three ingredients to make.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp instant coffee powder/granules

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp boiling water

2 cups of milk

Preparation:

Add the instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water to a mixing bowl.

Use a hand blender or wide spatula to whip the coffee mixture until it turns light brown, fluffy, and develops stiff peaks when the whisk is removed.

Heat the milk and pour it into two cups or glasses.

Add dollops of the frothy coffee mixture on top and smooth out with a spoon. Serve immediately.

Cappuccino

The list will not be complete without cappuccino. Why go out to a cafe and risk it? Make your cup at home to kickstart your winter morning.

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup brewed instant coffee

Sugar – to taste

A pinch of ground cinnamon

Preparation:

Heat the milk and the cinnamon stick in a saucepan just until the milk comes to a boil.

Turn the heat down and let the milk simmer for around 10 minutes.

Remove the cinnamon stick from the heated milk.

Pour the brewed coffee into a cup and add sugar to taste.

Now, pour the hot milk while turning up the heat.

Sprinkle ground cinnamon and serve hot.

Spiced Coffee

This one is for those who want that desi twist. You can whip up a cup of coffee made with ginger, and aromatic cardamom. It’s also a healthy and healing coffee that is packed with fresh flavors.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp instant coffee powder/granules

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

100 ml of milk

1½ tbsp sugar

2 tbsp cream

Preparation:

Combine coffee, ½ of the cardamom powder, and ginger in a saucepan. Brew in 1/2 liter of water.

Heat milk and sugar until it’s boiling.

Pour in the hot coffee with the milk.

Whip the cream and remaining cardamom powder together.

Add over the coffee and you’re done!

White Chocolate Coffee

Here’s another recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth. It’s perfect for the winter months, especially if you’re looking for a pick-me-up beverage.

Ingredients:

1½ cups of milk

1 tbsp heavy cream

⅛ tbsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp white sugar

½ cup brewed instant coffee

¼ cup white chocolate, chopped

Preparation:

Combine the milk and cream in a saucepan and whisk over high heat until it’s frothy.

Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and sugar.

Whisk together the hot brew and white chocolate chips in a mug until smooth.

Top with the frothy hot milk and stir to blend in the flavors.

Which recipe would you like to try?