Would you like to try this 50 calorie-hot chocolate recipe today?

There is no better time than now to enjoy hot chocolate. But it can be tricky if you are trying to fulfil your resolution of staying healthy and keeping fit this year and worry about putting on extra kilos. That is exactly why we are here with a special recipe which has only 50 calories, as we did not want you to miss out on this delicious cuppa during the festive season.

So, check out this easy recipe for Creamy Hot Chocolate by YouTuber Emma’s Goodies.

Ingredients

⅓ cup – Skimmed milk

Sweetener of your choice

Pinch of Salt

⅓ cup – Water

1.5 tbsp – Cocoa powder

¼ tsp – Instant coffee powder

1 tsp – cornstarch

Steps

In a thick pan set on low-medium heat, add 2 tbsp cocoa powder along with and then ¼ tsp of coffee powder. You can add a bit more of coffee powder if you like, as it is known to enhance the taste of the chocolate.

Next, add 1 tsp cornstarch to make the mixture thick and mix all the dry ingredients. To this, add milk (almond or skimmed) and keep whisking slowly, ensuring there are no powder lumps. Now slowly add water. Don’t worry, you won’t taste the water as the cornstarch will thicken the mixture.

Once it begins boiling, add a sweetener of your choice. Since you want it to be healthy, we suggest a sugar-free sweetener. Boil it for a minute while continuously stirring it and then turn off the heat.

Serve hot with marshmallows and enjoy!

