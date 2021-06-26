Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup or Kung Pao Momo: Which recipe would you like to try?

Prasuma brings you delicious momos and dumplings. Here's how you can make them. (Source: PR Handout | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

A plate of steaming hot, soft, succulent, and moist momos, served with soup might have been the beginning of many beautiful friendships. For, such is the nature of this South Asian preparation. Richly imbued with flavourful fillings which not only melt in the mouth but can also melt the rough edges of a hard day at work, the momo and the dumpling qualify as ‘comfort food’ for many. It will not be accidental if you spot, very invariably, a momo stall or a dumpling counter next to a bustling office or a college premise. It is this preparation, which has for ages attracted and animated people from all cultures and backgrounds. Alongside a hot plate of dumplings, people from all walks of life, have at some point, brushed shoulders.

In light of such an egalitarian legacy, Chef Karma, Prasuma’s in-house chef brings us two very delectable recipes. One is the Kung pao momo and the other is the Hot and sour dumpling soup. Here’s how you can make yourself a helping of the same:

Kung Pao Momo

Kung Pao momo is easy to make and delicious in taste. (Source: PR Handout)

Ingredients

* 1 packet – Prasuma original chicken momo

* 1 tbsp – Soy sauce, divided

* 1 tbsp- Cornflour, divided

* 2 tbsp- Peanut oil

* 1-2 tbsp- Sichuan peppercorns toasted in hot skillet for 30 seconds until fragrant, divided

* 1- Small onion, chopped

* 2- Stalks of spring onions, whites finely minced, and greens finely sliced, reserved separately

* 3 tbsp- Roasted unsalted peanuts

* 1 tsp- Minced garlic

* 1 tsp- Minced fresh ginger

* 1 tsp- White vinegar

* 1 tbsp- Fermented chili-bean paste or a chilli-garlic sauce of your choice

* ¼ tsp- Sugar

* 2 – Dried chillis

* 2- Small leeks, white and light green parts only, cut into 1/4-inch slices (about 1/2 cup total)

Method:

* Heat oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Stir fry the momos as per the instructions on the packet. Remove momo from pan and rest it on a paper towel.

*Grind half of Sichuan peppercorns in mortar and pestle. Combine with spring onions and keep aside. Combine chopped onions, garlic, and ginger in small bowl. Mix soy sauce, corn starch, white vinegar, chili-bean paste, and sugar in small bowl and mix until cornflour is fully dissolved.

* Heat oil in a wok. Add the Sichuan peppercorns and dried chiles and cook until fragrant, about fifteen seconds.

*Add peanuts, Add onion, garlic/ginger mixture and cook, stirring mixture constantly until aromatic and the onion softens.

*Toss the fried momo into the wok and add sauce. Cook, stirring and tossing constantly until momos are coated in glossy layer of sauce. Stir in scallion greens and ground Sichuan pepper. Transfer to serving plate and serve immediately.

Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup

Hot and Sour dumpling soup makes for a wholesome and delectable meal in itself. (Source: PR Handout)

Ingredients:

* 1 packet – Prasuma original chicken momo

* 3 tbsp- Oil

* 200 grams- Shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced, (or any mushroom as per your preference)

* 2 tbsp- Minced ginger

* Salt and pepper

* 8 cups- Chicken broth

* 150 gms- Tofu, cut into matchsticks

* 2 tbsp- Soy sauce

* 2 ounces- Drained canned, sliced bamboo shoots, cut into matchsticks (1/3 cup)

* ¼ tsp- Ground white pepper, plus more to taste

* ¼ cup- Cornflour

* 1 tsp- White vinegar

* Juice of 1 lemon

* Thinly sliced spring onions and fresh chilli, for garnish

Method:

*In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium. Add mushrooms and ginger and season with salt and pepper. Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, tofu, soy sauce, bamboo shoots and white pepper, and bring to a boil over high heat. Add dumplings and simmer over medium heat until dumplings are cooked through, about 5 minutes.

*In a small bowl, whisk cornflour with ¼ cup water to form a slurry. Add slurry and vinegar to saucepan and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes, Season with salt and white pepper, if desired.

*Divide soup among bowls and garnish with spring onion and chilli. Add lemon juice. Serve hot.